San Diego Mojo Announce Bryan Fenley and Victoria Dennis as Broadcast Team for 2026 Home Matches

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo announced that Bryan Fenley and Victoria Dennis will lead the team's television broadcast coverage for home matches during the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Fenley will serve as the primary play-by-play voice, while Dennis, a former professional player and veteran volleyball analyst, will provide color commentary. Together they bring extensive broadcast experience and volleyball insight to San Diego's coverage.

"Bryan and Victoria bring an unmatched combination of experience, passion and credibility to our broadcasts," said San Diego Mojo president Billy Johnson. "They're dynamic storytellers who will help San Diego see why women's major league volleyball will be the next big thing in professional sports and entertainment."

Fenley is an experienced volleyball broadcaster whose work spans collegiate, professional and international levels. He has served as a play-by-play announcer for ESPN, calling indoor and beach volleyball events across ESPN linear and SEC Network platforms. Fenley has also called beach volleyball for the Big Ten Network, expanding his coverage to include top-tier conference championships and collegiate showcase events.

"I'm so excited to get started with the Mojo," Fenley said. "As a native San Diegan, I feel so much gratitude for the opportunity to represent this great organization and tell the stories of such inspiring women on the court."

In addition to his ESPN and Big Ten work, Fenley regularly calls matches for UCLA and UC San Diego men's and women's volleyball programs, bringing a strong familiarity with the region's collegiate game. He has also broadcast collegiate beach volleyball events for Volleyball World, connecting U.S. audiences to international competition.

Volleyball isn't the only Olympic sport Fenley covers. He is currently a broadcaster for Major League Table Tennis and has also worked for Tennis Channel and the U.S. Tennis Association.

With a vast background in radio, Fenley spent six years as a national anchor for Fox Sports Radio, where he also hosted UCLA football postgame shows. Before his time in radio, Fenley worked as a TV sports reporter and anchor at the CBS affiliate in Spokane, Washington, and the ABC affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee.

A San Diego native, Fenley attended Santa Fe Christian High School in Solana Beach before earning his bachelors' degree from UNC Greensboro.

Dennis brings a mix of elite athletic experience and professional broadcast expertise to the booth. She has appeared on CBS Sports Network, ESPNU and CW Sports, covering NCAA men's and women's volleyball across the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and MPSF conferences.

I'm ecstatic to start year three with Major League Volleyball and thrilled to be joining the Mojo this season," Dennis said. "It's truly a dream come true to see the sport of volleyball played professionally here in the U.S. I look forward to continuing to tell the stories of today and tomorrow's groundbreakers and history makers as this league continues to grow and inspire."

A former AVP athlete, Dennis has also served as a broadcaster for the professional beach volleyball tour, in addition to her coverage of NCAA indoor and beach volleyball, women's basketball and major conference championships.

She currently works as an analyst for UCLA, USC, Stanford and Utah volleyball, as well as Major League Volleyball on CBS Sports Network and Roku. Dennis has worked alongside Fenley on UCLA volleyball broadcasts for the past three seasons, where their chemistry and shared understanding of the game have been praised by coaches and fans alike.

During the first two seasons of Major League Volleyball, Dennis was the primary analyst for the Vegas Thrill, helping introduce the professional league to a national television audience. Her career also includes digital media work with USA Volleyball, on-air coverage of the Volleyball Nations League and the Teqvoly World Tour on ESPN+.

Off the court, Dennis has served as director of operations for the Pepperdine men's volleyball program, overseeing travel, budgeting, coding and video operations. She also hosts the podcast "GRIT: Beach Volleyball News," which focuses on athlete storytelling and the growth of the sport.

A standout at UC Irvine, Dennis was a two-time All-Big West outside hitter and finished her senior season with the second-most kills in the Big West in 2017. She later played professionally in Lima, Peru, where she earned a silver medal in the National Pro League and a bronze medal at the South American Championship in Brazil.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, with the Mojo opening at home on Jan. 11 against the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries. Mojo fans can now place deposits for season ticket memberships at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 10, 2025

San Diego Mojo Announce Bryan Fenley and Victoria Dennis as Broadcast Team for 2026 Home Matches - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.