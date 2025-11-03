Sandbothe, Monserez Close out Athletes Unlimited Season Ranked Among Top Scorers

Published on November 3, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship concluded its 2025 season Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center, with San Diego Mojo standouts Taylor Sandbothe and Marlie Monserez finishing among the league's top scorers.

Sandbothe, a middle blocker, tallied 1,960 points to place 13th overall among the 44 athletes in the league, while Monserez, a setter, followed closely at 15th with 1,946 points.

Middle blocker Kayla Caffey finished 22nd with 1,652 points, while setter Carly Graham and middle blocker McKenna Vicini closed the campaign ranked 34th (1,385 points) and 40th (1,028 points), respectively.

Mojo head coach Alisha Childress also took part in the Athletes Unlimited campaign, serving as one of the league's coaches during the four-week season and mentoring players from across the professional volleyball landscape.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January with the Mojo opening the home slate on Sunday, Jan. 11 at Viejas Arena on the San Diego State campus. Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

BY THE NUMBERS

Taylor Sandbothe (36 sets): 53 kills (1.47/set), 23 blocks (0.64/set), 13 block assists, 13 aces, 19 digs

Led the league lead in aces (13) and aces per set (0.36)

Ranks third in positive reception rate (0.60)

Fourth overall in blocks (23)

Tied for sixth in blocks per set (0.64)

Tied for seventh in block assists (13)

Kayla Caffey (36 sets): 47 kills (.380 hitting), 14 blocks, 17 block assists, 10 aces, 25 digs, 1 assist

Tied for fourth in aces (10) and aces per set (0.28)

Tied for third in block assists (12)

Eighth in blocks (14)

Marlie Monserez (28 sets): 210 assists (7.5/set), 69 digs, 7 kills, 1 block, 1 service ace

Fifth in assists (210)

Sixth in assists per set (7.50)

Carly Graham (14 sets): 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 assists

McKenna Vicini (13 sets): 8 kills, 8 blocks, 6 block assists, 2 aces, 6 digs

ATHLETES UNLIMITED 2025 LEADERBOARD (MOJO PLAYERS)

13. Taylor Sandbothe - 1,960 points

15. Marlie Monserez - 1,946 points

22. Kayla Caffey - 1,652 points

34. Carly Graham - 1,385 points

40. McKenna Vicini - 1,028 points







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.