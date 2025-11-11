Natalia Valentín-Anderson Named to AU Pro Volleyball Championship All-Position Team
Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Dallas Pulse News Release
Future Dallas Pulse setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson capped off her 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball season in style, earning a spot on the AU Championship All-Position Team following yet another standout campaign.
From Athletes Unlimied:
Valentin-Anderson has already extended one of her AU Pro Volleyball Championship records by recording her 37th career double-double, including her league-high sixth double-double this season, after posting 28 assists and 14 digs. It was also her 37th career match with double-digit digs, further cementing her status as one of the most consistent setters in league history.
Heading into the final two matches of the season, Valentin-Anderson has 362 assists and averages 12.07 assists per set, leading the league in that category. She also has 17 kills and 112 digs while averaging 3.73 digs per set, ranking fourth in the league in digs per set.
"Seeing Natalia honored among the best is no surprise," said Dallas Pulse President & CEO Grady Raskin. "Her competitive fire and command of the game are just a couple of reasons we're excited to have her in Dallas."
Valentín-Anderson will join her Pulse teammates for training camp in December to prepare for the 2026 season, which will open on Jan. 10 at Comerica Center against the Indy Ignite. Fans can get in line for season tickets now by placing a deposit.
