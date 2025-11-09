San Diego Mojo, San Diego Parks Foundation Host Successful Youth Volleyball Hitting Clinic at Mid-City Gym

Published on November 8, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo, San Diego's Major League Volleyball team, teamed up with the San Diego Parks Foundation and the City of San Diego Parks & Recreation Department to host a free youth volleyball clinic Saturday morning at Mid-City Gym in City Heights.

Forty local athletes participated in targeted hitting drills and skill instruction led by Mojo opposite hitter Jovana Brakočević and the Mojo coaching staff. The clinic filled in less than 24 hours, with 50 additional youth placed on a waiting list, reflecting strong demand for accessible, high-level volleyball development opportunities in the community.

Mojo Head Coach Alisha Childress, an Olympic bronze medalist with Team USA and four-time NCAA national champion, praised the community turnout and the energy in the gym.

"We're so grateful for the opportunity to work with Mid-City Gym and the Parks Foundation to help put on this clinic," Childress said. "The energy in the gym was great, the young future volleyball stars came to learn and try new things, smiling and having fun along the way. We can't wait to do more clinics in the greater San Diego area to help grow the game and create more opportunities for kids to develop their skills."

Throughout the session, Brakočević and the staff guided participants through progressive skill stations, empowering young athletes to build fundamentals, boost confidence and enjoy the game in a supportive, team-focused setting. Each participant received a free San Diego Mojo T-shirt, giveaways and refreshments provided by the San Diego Parks Foundation.

The clinic is part of the Mojo's San Diego Risin' community outreach initiative, designed to uplift and inspire through sport, education, and engagement across the region.

The Mojo open the 2026 Major League Volleyball season in January, with the home opener set for Jan. 11 at Viejas Arena against the defending league champion Orlando Valkyries. Season memberships are on sale now at LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@letsgomojo.com or call 619-984-6656 (MOJO).







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 8, 2025

San Diego Mojo, San Diego Parks Foundation Host Successful Youth Volleyball Hitting Clinic at Mid-City Gym - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.