Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 4

FISHERS, Ind. - Teams are rounding into midseason form across the state and the premier girls' high school volleyball matches keep on coming. This week's schedule features a match in the Indy Ignite's own backyard, as the two high schools in Fishers set to renew their battle for bragging rights.

FISHERS at HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN, Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab, 7 p.m. ET Thursday: The annual Mudsocks rivalry match takes on even more allure this time around. Both Class 4A teams are highly ranked, with Hamilton Southeastern rated the top overall team in the state by the MaxPreps computer rankings heading into play this past weekend.

HSE won the 4A championship in 2023 and was a semistate runner-up last season. The Royals have a formidable lineup led by Illinois commit and outside hitter Madi Miles, fellow outside hitter and Florida Atlantic commit Bre Morgan and Ball State commit and middle blocker Merritt Sliwa. For the Tigers, setters Ava Tester (senior) and Caitlyn Gutt (sophomore) run the show. Junior Milana Mays is a force in the middle, where freshman Alama Kay has been a great addition.

This battle of Fishers adversaries is also the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab. Ignite staff members will be at the match offering in-game activations and the chance to learn more about the 2026 Ignite team. Indy's popular mascot Pepper will also be on hand. A player of the match will be selected afterward and promoted on the Ignite social media channels.

From Fishers coach Kimberly Baker: "This year we have focused on grit and a strong team culture. We have a don't give up mentality. They have played with heart and tenacity. Always the goal is to win, but our program has struggled with that the past few years. Our goal is to compete in every set and wear them down. We want to out-hustle them and play smarter. As long as we move the set around and play smart, good defense will work in our favor."

From Hamilton Southeastern coach Jason Young: "Our team is hungry, athletic and fast. Our pins will need to be very strong every night we play. It is early in the year so learning more about this group is the key."

BENTON CENTRAL at WEST LAFAYETTE, 6 p.m. ET Tuesday: This is a big meeting between two of the Hoosier Conference's best. West Lafayette is one of the better 3A teams in the state while Benton Central could make a run at the 2A crown.

From Benton Central coach Scott Mattson: "We have an experienced team with a great number of returning players. Our goal is to stay competitive throughout the match. The key to winning will be to stay in the moment, not look back at prior points and not look forward."

From West Lafayette coach Lindsay Morgan: "Our seniors came up with 'Fueled by the Fire' for this year's theme. Each player will just need to do their job for us to be successful. It will ultimately begin and end with serving and passing, but everyone will need to compete and contribute in their role. We have a fairly veteran team, but some players have been asked to play different roles this season. One player that has really stepped up is Sophie Lee, who has filled in as our libero this year and is doing an excellent job."

WESTFIELD at NOBLESVILLE, 5:30 p.m. ET Thursday: This is another Hamilton County/Hoosier Crossroads Conference matchup pitting two of the top 4A teams in the state. Westfield (10-0) was ranked second in the MaxPreps state poll as of Friday, with Noblesville (7-1) at No. 16.

From Westfield coach Sean Keeve: "We've been off to a good start and have been pretty diversified offensively. Both of our setters have been making great decisions and are putting our hitters in positions to be successful. We want to continue a balanced attack against Noblesville. We will need to continue to be great on our side of the net, regardless of what Noblesville does. We have been great at turning execution into energy and the rest taking care of itself, and that is a key for us moving forward. We will need some big contributions from our pin hitters. We have great firepower from the middle in (Louisville commit) Carsyn Comer, who should draw plenty of attention defensively, and that should put our pins in plenty of one-on-one situations. We know our backcourt has to be great to keep us in system and there will be a healthy pressure on those guys to give us opportunities to score."

From Noblesville coach Annie Poulson: "We don't quite have an identity this year, we are working on letting our play stand for itself. However, we have shown a lot of grit so far this year. They show up to fight each day! We will need a strong start against Westfield, control our side and make adjustments early. Having (Kansas State commit) Reese Resmer back from injury from last year is big for us. Ella Coppock has been a key contributor and Lucy Ryerson is stepping into a new role on the outside."

Other matches to watch this week include:

BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL at SILVER CREEK, 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday: This Mid-Southern Conference meeting matches a pair of strong teams. The visiting Braves were the Class 2A state runner-up last year, elevating to 3A this season. Also in 3A, Silver Creek is a defending regional champ.

FLOYD CENTRAL at NEW ALBANY, 7 p.m. ET Thursday: Two of the best in the Hoosier Hills Conference square off for this one. The visiting Highlanders, defending regional champions, will try to remain unbeaten in league play.

AVON at BROWNSBURG, 7:15 p.m. ET Thursday: This Hoosier Crossroads Conference match features an Avon team trying to get things on track after a slow start taking on a Brownsburg squad playing at the .500 level thus far.

Ignite Players of the Match for Week 3: There are two players of the match for last week since there were a pair of Ignite High School Matches of the Week Presented by Team Rehab. The first is Roncalli libero Reagan Turk in the Royals' match against Cathedral. The second is Pendleton Heights outside hitter Carmen Horn for her efforts against Yorktown. VOTE ON SOCIALS

