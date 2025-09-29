Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 7

FISHERS, Ind. - It's the penultimate week for Indiana girls' high school volleyball regular-season play, and many teams are finding their groove at the right time. There are a number of matches around the state this week to keep an eye on, so let's get right to it.

PLAINFIELD at DANVILLE, 7 p.m. ET Monday: This is a battle of two central Indiana teams looking to make a mark in the postseason. The host Warriors, in Class 3A, are 15-6. The visiting Quakers, in Class 4A, have marched through the Mid-South Conference and are 19-4 overall, looking to build on some recent big wins.

From Plainfield coach Lori Pax: "We have had some pretty big wins lately, beating Center Grove, Hamilton Southeastern and Avon, which we haven't beat in over 10 years"

CHESTERTON at CROWN POINT, 6 p.m. CT Tuesday: This Duneland Conference tilt bears watching as it pits two of the top teams in northwest Indiana. Crown Point, ranked No. 50 in the U.S. and No. 4 in Indiana by MaxPreps, is 23-2. The visiting Trojans are 24-3 - with two of those defeats at the hands of the Bulldogs. Could Chesterton get some revenge and key momentum with a win this time?

From Crown Point coach Alison Duncan: "In order to defeat Chesterton for the third time, we have to focus on keeping them out of system. Exposing their defensive weaknesses is the key to our game plan. We also need to focus on blocking their two outsides and slowing them down in front row."

EVANSVILLE NORTH at CASTLE, 8 p.m. ET Tuesday: We look to southwestern Indiana for this matchup featuring two of the best teams in that area of the state. The visiting Huskies are a perfect 21-0 heading into the match, the host Knights are 22-3.

BENTON CENTRAL at McCUTCHEON, 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday: Two of the best in the Lafayette area tangle in this one. MaxPreps rates BC at No. 3 in all of Class 2A. McCutcheon, in 3A, was hovering around the .500 mark heading into a tournament over the weekend.

From Benton Central coach Scott Mattson: "Our opposites must show up with the block for this match and generate offense. Our team plays hard and plays together. We remind them to be where your feet are (be in the present). We're looking to continue to grow and diversify our offense and improve defensively against one of the smartest teams in the state." VOTE ON SOCIALS

