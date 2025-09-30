San Diego Mojo Sign Setter Carly Graham for 2026 Season

Published on September 29, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed setter Carly Graham for the 2026 season, the organization announce on Monday. Graham currently plays with Athletes Unlimited and spent last season with the Vegas Thrill as a teammate of Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be joining the San Diego Mojo," Graham said. "I'm looking forward to getting the season started and getting to work with all the amazing people that the Mojo roster has."

Last season with Vegas, Graham recorded 369 assists over 77 sets, second on the squad behind Childress, adding 23 kills, five blocks and two service aces. In 2024 with the Orlando Valkyries, she dished out 328 assists over 51 sets (6.43 assists/set) and collected 13 kills, six blocks and two service aces. She began her professional career with Galeb Liko Soho Group of the Montenegro League in 2023.

A native of Spring, Texas, Graham was five-year starting setter at Rice, where was a three-time Conference USA Setter of the Year and two-time AVCA All-American honorable mention selection, and was named to the 2022 US Women's Collegiate National team. She finished her Owl career second in school history with 510 sets played, pairing that with 4,296 assists for third, while ranking 10th with 8.42 assists for set.

Graham also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Texas State (2023-24), working with Bobcat setters and cultivating senior setter Ryann Torres being named Sun Belt Setter of the Year. With Graham's assistance, the Bobcats reached their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024 following the team's Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship. During her first season with the Bobcats, Graham was part of a historic run to the program's first at-large appearance.

Graham is the 16th Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Grace Loberg, Shannon Scully, and Maya Tabron, opposites Jovana Brakočević and Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Marin Grote, Taylor Sandbothe, McKenna Vicini and Karis Walton, setters Marlie Monserezand August Raskie, and liberos Kate Georgiades and Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

With Graham competing with Athletes Unlimited this season, the Mojo have five players on the 44-player AU roster, joining Monserez, Caffey, Sanbothe and Vicini in Omaha and Madison, with Childress participating as a coach.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Carly Graham

Position: Setter

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: July 11, 2000

Hometown: Spring, Texas

Country: United States

