San Diego Mojo Tabs Rachel Nieto as Director of Volleyball Operations

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress has named Rachel Nieto as Director of Volleyball Operations, the organization announced on Friday.

Nieto arrives in San Diego after nearly four years with the Westcliff University Athletics Department in Irvine, Calif., serving the last three years as Assistant Athletic Director of Compliance and Wellness, where she led compliance operations and assisted with the organization and supervision of teams and coaches. She was an advocate for student-athletes and their mental health, helping them navigate their collegiate journey.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego Mojo and be a part of the continued growth of both this team and professional women's volleyball," Nieto said. "Having experienced the impact of this sport at every level, I can't wait to support the athletes and Mojo staff in creating a first-class experience on and off the court. San Diego is such a special community, and I'm excited to get started, especially alongside Alisha and (assistant coach) Melody Nua."

In addition to her duties with Westcliff Athletics, Nieto served as an adjunct professor teaching courses focused on operations management, organizational leadership, mental skills application and athlete identity.

Before her time at Westcliff, she was an assistant coach with the Cal Women's Beach Volleyball team from 2020-21. Nieto helped the Bears to a strong start to the 2020 season as Cal opened the season with a 9-1 record, capped by a victory over No. 5 USC at the Pac-12 South Tournament. Cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bears finished the year ranked ninth in both the AVCA and Dig Magazine polls, the highest ranking in program history. In 2021, she was a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 Award. That season, Cal finished the year with a 16-13 record, including five wins over ranked opponents and four over top 10 teams.

Prior to Cal, Nieto coached at Los Alamitos High School, working with the indoor team. She was the club director for Kleos Volleyball Club from 2020-22 before joining Westcliff Athletics and has also worked with Wave Volleyball Club and Sand Soul Beach Volleyball Club.

Nieto played collegiately at Long Beach State, competing for the indoor and beach volleyball squads. On the sand, she was a two-time AVCA All-American (2017: First Team; 2018: Honorable Mention) and a three-time All-Big West First Team selection. A 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, she graduated as LBSU's all-time leader in individual wins (85) and currently ranks second in program history. Neito guided Long Beach State to a runner-up finish at the 2015 AVCA Beach Volleyball Championships and helped the team qualify for the 2017 NCAA Championship. She served as a defensive specialist on the 49ers' indoor team throughout her collegiate career.

Nieto graduated from Long Beach State in 2017 with a degree in psychology and subsequently obtained a master's degree in sport and exercise psychology from LBSU in 2019. A native of Walnut Creek, Calif., Nieto attended Las Lomas High School, where she was a two-time all-conference selection.

PERSONAL FILE

Name: Rachel Nieto

Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.

Education: Long Beach State (B.S. '17; M.S. '19)







