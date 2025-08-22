Venegas Ready for 2025 Women's Volleyball World Championship

CHIANG MAI, Thailand - San Diego Mojo libero Shara Venegas is set to compete in the 2025 Women's Volleyball World Championship with the Puerto Rico National Team on Friday at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre. Puerto Rico begins tournament play against France starting at 2 a.m. PT (4 p.m. local).

Puerto Rico qualified via the FIVB World Ranking and are set to compete in a seventh-straight edition of the World Championship. Ranked 18th in the FIVB World Ranking, the Puerto Ricans are led by veteran head coach Juan Carlos Núñez, who qualified the team for the Rio 2016 Olympics and came back for his third stint. Venegas and setter Natalia Valentín Anderson, the two remaining players from their Olympic campaign nine years ago, will lead the Puerto Ricans against the best teams in the world in the tournament.

Puerto Rico and France will be competing as part of Pool C, which also includes Brazil and Greece. Brazil is currently second in the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Ranking, while France is 14th and Greece is No. 31.

After Friday's match, Venegas and Puerto Rico will face Greece at Sunday, August 24 at 2 a.m. PT (4:00 p.m. local) before meeting Brazil on Tuesday, August 26 at 5:30 a.m. PT (7:30 p.m. local). All three matches will be played at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre and can be watched with a subscription to VBTV.

Puerto Rico Schedule

Pool Play - All times Pacific

Aug. 22: Puerto Rico vs. France, 2:00 a.m.

Aug. 24: Puerto Rico vs. Greece, 2:00 a.m.

Aug. 26: Puerto Rico vs. Brazil, 5:30 a.m.







