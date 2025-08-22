Indy Ignite Fill out Coaching Positions; Complete Initial Phase of 2026 Player Signings

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci has filled out the coaching staff that will assist in her first season at the helm of the Major League Volleyball (MLV) team. Bertolacci is bringing longtime assistant coach Haley Brightwell to Indy, where Brightwell will join returning Ignite assistant coaches Brett Agne and Bruno Amorim on the staff.

"I'm proud of the coaching staff we've put together for the 2026 MLV season," Bertolacci said. "With her track record of success and experience in both NCAA and the international professional game, Haley brings a championship mindset, tactical expertise and a passion for developing athletes to reach their highest potential. Brett and Bruno were vital members of the Ignite staff in the inaugural season and will continue to help develop our players, grow our culture and help push us to take the next step in the upcoming season. I'm confident in the staff we have put together, and we are already working hard to become championship contenders."

Brightwell served as Bertolacci's assistant coach the past five years for Viteos NUC in Switzerland. Together, they helped lead their team to five Swiss League championships, three Swiss Cup titles and a silver medal finish in the 2024 CEV Cup, one of Europe's top volleyball competitions.

Brightwell, originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, began her coaching career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis for three seasons before joining the University of Southern California in 2018 as director of volleyball operations. She remained at USC until joining Bertolacci's staff in Switzerland in 2020.

Agne returns to the Ignite staff for a second season. Prior to joining Indy, he spent three seasons as the technical coordinator at the University of Toledo, followed by three years at Indiana University, where he held three positions- assistant coach, technical coordinator, and director of volleyball operations. Amorim is back for a second season as well. The native Brazilian has played professional beach volleyball in the U.S. and globally, competing on the AVP Beach Volleyball Tour. He was named the first head coach of Indiana University East's men's volleyball program in April 2024.

Fans and media will have their first opportunity to meet Bertolacci on Sept. 13 at a welcome event at Fishers Event Center. More details will be provided soon.

The news of the Ignite coaching staff comes just after the Ignite announced they have completed the initial phase of their 2026 player signings.

Rejoining the Ignite for 2026 is middle blocker Blake Mohler. She is joined by a trio of new signees who played with other MLV teams last season, outside hitters Kayla Lund and Elise James, along with opposite hitter Camryn Hannah.

The latest signings brings the number of Ignite players under contract for 2026 to 12. Seven, including Mohler, were members of the Indy team that advanced to the league championship finals in the franchise's inaugural season. The remainder of the Ignite roster will be filled following November's collegiate draft and additional free-agent signings.

"We've done an excellent job in free agency building a highly competitive team that's hungry to take the next step in season 2026," said Bertolacci. "Heading into the draft, we've positioned ourselves with a versatile roster full of aggressive players, big personalities, and a relentless drive to win. This group will waste no time playing the game the Ignite way and showing everyone exactly what we're about."

Mohler, a Purdue University graduate, appeared in 13 matches for the Ignite last season, posting a season-best 11 kills in 17 attempts against San Diego on February 13. She brings back a wealth of experience, having played professionally in Germany, Switzerland and France, then playing in 2024 for Orlando in the MLV before joining the Ignite.

After helping lead Penn State to the 2024 NCAA Championship, Hannah earned a spot in the league All-Star match with her rookie play for Vegas in the MLV. She registered double-digit kills in eight of the 23 matches she played, with a personal best of 16 kills accomplished twice, including in her professional debut against Omaha on January 17 when she also totaled 12 digs.

Lund was a four-time All-American at the University of Pittsburgh and teammate of Ignite outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh on the Panthers team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2021. A 6-foot-0 outside hitter, Lund played professionally in Switzerland and Puerto Rico for three years before joining San Diego in the MLV last season. She played in nine matches for the Mojo, registering a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs in the season opener against Orlando.

Following a stellar career at Baylor University, the 6-foot-5 James also played last season for San Diego. She appeared in 17 matches with five starts, logging 16 kills in a February 7 match against Vegas that stands as a team record for a three-set match. She also totaled 15 kills against Grand Rapids on March 9.

Following is the 2026 Indy Ignite roster as it currently stands:

Outside Hitters: Anna DeBeer, Leketor Member-Meneh, Kayla Lund, Elise James

Opposite Hitters: Azhani Tealer, Camryn Hannah

Middle Blockers: Alexandra Botezat, Lydia Martyn, Blake Mohler

Setters: Mia Tuaniga, Ainise Havili

Libero: Elena Scott







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.