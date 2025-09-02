Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 3

FISHERS, Ind. - The docket is chock full of great volleyball action around Indiana this week, including a pair of battles designated as the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab. Let's pancake right in to check them out.

CATHEDRAL at RONCALLI, Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab, 7 p.m. ET Wednesday: Two of the top Indianapolis parochial meet. Roncalli is coming off its unbeaten Class 3A state championship season and returns most players, though the Royals lost all-state setter and Xavier commit Addie Haberthy to an ACL injury before this season began. Cathedral, a sectional champ in 2024, returns a deep roster including several players who were injured last season.

Ignite staff members will be at the match offering in-game activations and the chance to learn more about the 2026 Ignite team. Indy's fabulously popular mascot Pepper will also be on hand. A player of the match will be selected afterward and promoted on Indy Ignite's social media channels.

From Cathedral coach Karrie Quenichet: "We have multiple players back from injury, specifically Hayden Mandsager will be back to take on pin responsibilities on both the outside and on the right side for us. London Murray is back from shoulder surgery and both Avery Lewis and Sophia Farah return from season-ending injuries last year. We will need our first and second contacts to give us options offensively. Our success this season will depend on how well we can give ourselves those options. We have front row talent that is ready on day one; we will need key contributions from our backcourt and from our setter to earn points and to win this match. Our players are excited for the opportunity to face those challenges."

From Roncalli coach Christina Erazmus: "We are the defending national and state champions, going undefeated and only dropping five sets. We returned six senior starters. Unfortunately, our senior all-state setter tore her ACL. Sophomore Rosanna Spearing is stepping into the spot of graduate Logan Bell, the Gatorade Player of the Year at the outside hitter position. Freshman Norah Bell (sister to Logan and daughter to assistant coach Jessica Bell) has moved into the unforeseen setter role. We plan to rally and build and hopefully make another deep run in the postseason. We need to win the serve-and-pass game against Cathedral and be physical at the net. "

YORKTOWN at PENDLETON HEIGHTS, Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab, 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday: Yorktown, the reigning Class 4A state runner-up, faces a similar situation as Roncalli. The Tigers lost their setter, Hannah Clark, to an ACL injury and are working to replace her. The host Arabians are looking to build their resume with a big victory.

From Yorktown coach Stephanie Bloom: "W e have dealt with some adversity with our varsity setter tearing her ACL, so these girls have had to battle. They are feisty, selfless and relentless defenders. Getting some offense out of the middle will be key for us. Being undersized, we have to move around often on offense to keep blockers moving. Our goal is to win the serve-and-pass game, take some risks behind the serving line and stay aggressive."

NEW ALBANY at PROVIDENCE, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday: A pair of up-and-coming teams in the Louisville metro area are set to battle. It's a rematch of last year's sectional semifinal that Providence won in a 3-0 sweep.

From Providence coach Terri Purichia: "We are a team of young, dedicated workhorses. Our setter is a freshman (Rylie Neal). We will continue to grow as she settles into running the show. Our middles need to establish themselves in our offense. (Outside hitter) Hadley Hasselbring needs to get quality swings! New Albany has a veteran team with a great setter and several strong attackers. We have to touch balls at the net, serve as aggressively as possible and keep the offense balanced."

VINCENNES LINCOLN at WASHINGTON, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday: The host Hatchets were unbeaten heading into weekend play so a lot could be on the line for this match. Sophomore Danica Dowling leads Washington in both kills and blocks, and she is also taking on some setting duties this season as well. Hovering at .500, Vincennes Lincoln is looking for the upset.

From Vincennes Lincoln coach Elyssia Eaton: "Our team is practicing and playing with the 'all in' mentality. Our team is adaptable, patient and persistent. The growth is evident and will continue to show from match to match. Our goal is always to do better today than we did yesterday. Keys to winning will be running a quick offense and being disciplined in our defense. Hadley Piper is a freshman setter that stepped up big time this season after a few injuries occurred during our first week. She works hard daily and is proving that she can run the court."

From Washington coach Jason Omer: "I'd describe our team as talented, hungry and gritty. Most important for us is to execute good passing in order to stay in system, in order to run our tempo offense. Several of our players are moving into new roles this season. Senior Shay Hawk moves from libero to opposite hitter. Senior Ella Williams moves from middle blocker to outside hitter. Sophomore Middle blocker Danica Dowling also takes on setter duty."

JASPER at CASTLE, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday: Defending regional champion Castle has been on a tear since losing its season opener and looks to extend its momentum in this conference meeting. But Jasper was unbeaten heading into a weekend tournament, so this match has all the makings of a classic.

From Jasper coach Jennifer Hopf: "The identity of Jasper volleyball this year is centered on being intentional in everything we do. By approaching every practice, game and interaction with purpose, we build stronger relationships with our teammates. Those intentional connections off the court create trust, unity and accountability, which ultimately translate into stronger performance and success on the court. Our key points of focus for this game will be keeping our middles actively involved, playing disciplined defense and staying fully present in each moment. Success will come from locking in on one point at a time, maintaining composure and quickly moving forward from any setbacks with resilience and confidence."

From Castle coach Alexus Blackwell: "We are looking to build on our basic fundamentals and solidify roles with new players in positions vacated by graduation. We strive to get 1% better every practice and build on connections within our team. Three adjectives to describe this team would be hardworking, excellence through discipline, and connected. All players on our team will play a crucial role for our success. Some keys that we will need will be strong blocking, solid hitting and great defense for our setter to run a great offense."

PENN at MISHAWAKA, 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday: This battle of city of Mishawaka rivals pits two of the top teams in the South Bend area.

From Penn coach Kaitlyn Hickey: "Our team is scrappy, energetic and versatile. For us to be successful in this match, we will need to stay relentless on defense, making it frustrating for them to score, then terminating the ball on offense. We have many players that can be set and want to get the spread of attempts early. Avery Olsen is now a middle for us as one of our middles is out all season and another is dealing with a concussion."

From Mishawaka coach Randa Adams: "At the beginning of the season, we chose the word 'journey' to describe our team this year. We knew that it would take some time to come together and find our rhythm because we have several new players on the varsity team. This 'journey' is meant to be patient and to allow the players to grow and keep moving up the path so we can become our best team in the end. We will be playing a much larger school with a lot more depth on their team, so we will need every single position/player to show up for us to be successful. Our goals are to serve aggressive and communicate well on our side. Staying positive and consistent as a team will be key."

Other matches to watch this week include:

LAKE CENTRAL at CROWN POINT, 6 p.m. ET Tuesday: This match tips off a busy Duneland Conference week for the host Bulldogs, who were unbeaten heading into a weekend tournament. Lake Central brings a 5-3 record into the match.

CROWN POINT at CHESTERTON, 6 p.m. ET Thursday: This will already be the second meeting between the teams this season. Crown Point prevailed 2-1 in a tournament meeting on August 20.

Ignite Player of the Week for Week 2: Abby Swan, a libero for Zionsville, was named the Ignite player of the match for the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab for her play in the match against Western Boone on August 26. VOTE ON SOCIALS

Which matches are you watching this week? Tell us on the Ignite social channels!







