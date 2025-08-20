Ignite Head Coach Bertolacci Keeps Team Continuity While Adding New Talent to Coaching Staff for 2026

FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci has filled out the coaching staff that will assist in her first season at the helm of the Major League Volleyball (MLV) team. Bertolacci is bringing longtime assistant coach Haley Brightwell to Indy, where Brightwell will join returning Ignite assistant coaches Brett Agne and Bruno Amorim on the staff. In addition, Taylor Marten has been named the Ignite's director of volleyball operations.

"I'm proud of the coaching staff we've put together for the 2026 MLV season," Bertolacci said. "With her track record of success and experience in both NCAA and the international professional game, Haley brings a championship mindset, tactical expertise and a passion for developing athletes to reach their highest potential. Brett and Bruno were vital members of the Ignite staff in the inaugural season and will continue to help develop our players, grow our culture and help push us to take the next step in the upcoming season. I'm confident in the staff we have put together, and we are already working hard to become championship contenders."

Brightwell served as Bertolacci's assistant coach the past five years for Viteos NUC in Switzerland. Together, they helped lead their team to five Swiss League championships, three Swiss Cup titles and a silver medal finish in the 2024 CEV Cup, one of Europe's top volleyball competitions.

Brightwell, originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, began her coaching career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis for three seasons before joining the University of Southern California in 2018 as director of volleyball operations. She remained at USC until joining Bertolacci's staff in Switzerland in 2020.

Agne returns to the Ignite staff for a second season. Prior to joining Indy, he spent three seasons as the technical coordinator at the University of Toledo, followed by three years at Indiana University, where he held three positions- assistant coach, technical coordinator, and director of volleyball operations.

Amorim is back for a second season as well. The native Brazilian has played professional beach volleyball in the U.S. and globally, competing on the AVP Beach Volleyball Tour. He was named the first head coach of Indiana University East's men's volleyball program in April 2024.

Marten brings strong director of volleyball operations experience to the Ignite, having served in the position with both NCAA and USA Volleyball programs. She is currently supporting the US Women's U23 National Volleyball team, who recently won the 2025 NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup.







