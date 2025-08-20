Dallas Adds Martin, Meuth to First Roster

A productive week of free agent acquisitions continues for Dallas, as the new franchise in Major League Volleyball (formerly the Pro Volleyball Federation) builds its roster ahead of its debut season. The team today announced the signings of outside hitters Isabel Martin and Caroline Meuth.

Martin, a versatile scorer, brings a reputation for offensive firepower and all-around consistency. She excelled at the University of Florida and UNLV, where she registered 1,264 career kills before making her professional mark with Indy Ignite last season.

Meuth, a powerful outside hitter, starred at both Texas A&M and the University of Notre Dame, totaling over 1,500 kills between both schools during her collegiate career. She is the fourth player signed to the squad who played high school volleyball in Texas, having attended San Antonio Churchill. She most recently played the last two years professionally in Switzerland.

"We're thrilled to welcome Isabel and Caroline to Dallas," said Grady Raskin, President & CEO of Dallas Pro Volleyball. "With each new addition, our roster is shaping into one that blends experience, skill, and passion in a way that will captivate our fans from day one."

Martin and Meuth's arrivals follow a string of high-profile free agent announcements for Dallas ahead of the upcoming MLV Draft. The team previously announced the signings of setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk, libero Kylie Murr, setter Celia Cullen, outside hitter Geli Cyr, outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz, opposite hitter Kelsie Payne, opposite hitter Willow Johnson, outside hitter Kaylee Cox, and middle blocker Karson Bacon.







