Dallas Pulse Hosts Free Scrimmage Friday, December 19 at Comerica Center

FRISCO, Texas - North Texas volleyball fans will get their first look at Dallas PULSE, the region's professional women's volleyball team, during a pre-season scrimmage on Friday, December 19 at 6:30pm. The scrimmage is free and open to the public, but fans must reserve a voucher in advance to secure a seat at Comerica Center in Frisco, by visiting dallaspulsevb.com.

"The strength and skill of this team is apparent and shows up every single day," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "They also push each other, demand the high standard, and in a short window have built the chemistry it takes to compete and win in the MLV. That edge is exactly what you want as we prepare for our home opener in January."

The December 19 scrimmage offers fans an early glimpse of the intensity, pace, and personality Dallas PULSE will bring to the court when the team opens its inaugural home season on Saturday, January 10. Fans will have the opportunity to meet players, collect autographs and shop official team merchandise.

The event also will mark the first appearance of Dallas PULSE second round draft pick and SMU Alum, Malaya Jones, who will join the team on the court for the first time.

Dallas PULSE will host 14 home matches at Comerica Center, giving fans plenty of opportunities to catch the live action and cheer on their new favorite team.

Home matches include:

- Sat, Jan. 10 - Indy

- Thu, Jan. 15 - San Diego

- Thu, Feb. 5 - Omaha

- Sun, Feb. 8 - Grand Rapids

- Thu, Feb. 19 - Indy

- Sun, Feb. 22 - Grand Rapids

- Fri, Feb. 27 - Orlando

- Fri, Mar. 13 - Columbus

- Sun, Mar. 15 - Atlanta

- Sat, Mar. 21 - San Diego

- Thu, Mar. 26 - Atlanta

- Fri, Apr. 17 - Columbus

- Fri, May 1 - Omaha

- Sun, May 3 - Orlando

Season and single-game tickets are available at dallaspulsevb.com for all home games at Comerica Center in Frisco. From stocking stuffers to Secret Santa surprises, Dallas PULSE tickets and official Dallas PULSE merchandise are the perfect gifts for sports fans.







