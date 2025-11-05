Dallas Pulse Adds Clayton Bristow and Jesús Echevarría to Coaching Staff

The Dallas Pulse today announced the addition of Clayton Bristow and Jesús Echevarría as assistant coaches on Head Coach Shannon Winzer's staff, strengthening the team's foundation as it prepares for its inaugural 2026 Major League Volleyball season at Comerica Center.

Bristow and Echevarría bring a dynamic combination of collegiate, professional, and international volleyball experience that complements Winzer's leadership and vision for the Pulse. Together, the trio will guide the franchise in building a high-performance culture centered on energy, precision, and teamwork.

Bristow joins Dallas after four successful seasons with SMU Volleyball, where he played a key role in the program's rise to national prominence. At the time of his hire, the Mustangs hold a No. 7 national ranking in the AVCA poll and No. 6 in RPI. Bristow helped the Mustangs to a 25-8 record in 2024 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The previous season, SMU captured the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship, finishing 26-7 and reaching the NCAA Tournament's second round. In addition to his collegiate experience, Bristow has been a longtime coach with Texas Advantage Volleyball (TAV), one of the nation's premier club programs.

Echevarría, an accomplished coach with international experience, brings a global perspective to the Pulse bench. He most recently served as an assistant coach for the South Korea Women's National Team (2024-25) and the Puerto Rico Women's National Team (2019-23). He has also won four championships in the Puerto Rico Men's and Women's Professional Leagues, and coached at the collegiate level at Evansville and Youngstown State.

