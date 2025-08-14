Dallas Continues Free Agent Spree with Three More Signings

Dallas News Release







Dallas Pro Volleyball has officially added three more standout players to its roster for the franchise's inaugural season in Major League Volleyball (formerly the Pro Volleyball Federation), signing opposite hitter Willow Johnson, outside hitter Kaylee Cox, and middle blocker Karson Bacon. This marks the third group of free agents announced ahead of the 2026 season, as the team continues to build a dynamic squad for its debut year.

"We couldn't be more excited to add these players to our growing roster," said Grady Raskin, President & CEO of Dallas Pro Volleyball. "We believe the talent we're assembling sends a message about our commitment to winning in 2026."

Johnson, a powerful opposite hitter and former University of Oregon standout, has excelled both in collegiate play and on the professional stage. Her addition gives Dallas a proven scorer with two years of experience in the league with San Diego in 2024 and Vegas in 2025. She is the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson.

This is a homecoming for Cox, who played at Flower Mound High School, helping secure the 2018 6A state championship, and for Texas Advantage Volleyball club. She joins her former high school and club teammate, Geli Cyr, who was signed earlier this week. Cox played for Columbus during the 2025 PVF season, and collegiately for Western Kentucky and Mizzou.

Like Johnson, Bacon is a former Oregon standout, where she held the single-season record for hitting percentage, and led the Ducks to the Elite 8 in both 2022 and 2023. She previously played for San Diego during the 2024 PVF season.

These signings are the latest in a series of opening roster moves by Dallas. The team previously announced the signings of setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk, libero Kylie Murr, setter Celia Cullen, outside hitter Geli Cyr, outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz, and opposite hitter Kelsie Payne.







