San Diego Mojo Adds Trio of Players for 2026 MLV Season

Published on August 14, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress announced the signing of three players for the 2026 Major League Volleyball (MLV) season on Thursday, adding all-star middle blocker Marin Grote, libero Kate Georgiades and outside hitter Grace Loberg to the roster. San Diego has signed 12 players during the opening week of the 2026 MLV Free Agency period.

Grote appeared in 18 matches and 48 sets for Grand Rapids Rise in 2025, finishing with 58 kills (.331), 26 blocks, four aces and 25 digs, and earned a selection to the inaugural All-Star Match. She had a season-high 14 points with eight kills, five blocks, one ace in a five-set win over Orlando (1/30).

In 2024, Grote helped guide the Rise to the inaugural PVF Championship Match after securing the fourth seed for the championships. She played in 24 regular-season matches (23 starts) and featured in every set except the first frame of the year for Grand Rapids, recording a team-high 64 blocks and 17 aces to go with 147 kills (.300), 58 digs, and seven assists. She put down a block in 22 matches with three or more blocks in 15 matches. Maring had a season-high 17 points with 13 kills (.650) and four blocks in a four-set loss to the Mojo (5/4).

Georgiades made her professional debut last season with the Columbus Fury after being selected out of the University of Houston in the fifth round and 36th overall of the 2024 PVF Draft. In her first professional season, Georgiades appeared in 17 matches (10 starts) and 54 sets for Columbus in 2025, collecting 171 digs (3.17/set) and dishing out 50 assists. She registered eight outings of at least 10 digs, including a pair of 20-dig matches. Georgiades tallied a career-high 22 digs in a five-set match at Indy (3/20) and recorded 21 in a four-set match against Orlando (2/12).

Georgiades is one of the most decorated players to come through the Houston program. A two-time AVCA All-American and a three-time conference Libero of the Year, she is one of 27 players at the NCAA Division I level to reach 2,500 career digs, finishing her collegiate career with 2,532 digs, ranking 22nd in NCAA Division I history.

A member of San Diego's inaugural squad in 2024, Loberg was the first player to score a point for the Mojo and returns to San Diego after spending last season as a teammate of Childress with the Vegas Thrill. Loberg appeared in 13 matches and 27 sets for Vegas in 2025, scoring 40 points with 35 kills, four blocks and one service ace. She added 33 digs, highlighted by a 12-dig performance versus Omaha on January 17.

With the Mojo in 2024, Loberg helped the first-year squad secure the third seed in the inaugural league championships. She was the first player to score a point for the franchise with a block against Atlanta on February 1. Limited during the season due to an injury, she appeared in seven matches and 13 sets, contributing 25 points with 19 kills, five blocks and one ace.

San Diego has announced the signing of 12 players for 2026 season, with Grote, Georgiades and Loberg joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke and Maya Tabron, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Taylor Sandbothe, and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Marin Grote Details

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-4

Date of Birth: December 16, 1999

Hometown: Burbank, Calif.

Country: United States

College: Washington

Kate Georgiades Details

Pronunciation: George-EE-awh-diss

Position: Libero

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: May 28, 2002

Hometown: College Station, Texas

Country: United States

College: Houston (TCU)

Grace Loberg Details

Pronunciation: LOW-burg

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: March 11, 1999

Hometown: Geneva, Ill.

Country: United States

College: Wisconsin







