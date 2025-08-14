San Diego Mojo Adds All-American Libero Kate Georgiades

August 14, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed libero Kate Georgiades for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Thursday. Georgiades made her professional debut last season with the Columbus Fury after being selected out of the University of Houston in the fifth round and 36th overall of the 2024 PVF Draft.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for the San Diego Mojo," Georgiades said." It's an honor to continue playing in this league. I can't wait to start training with the team and have a successful season."

In her first professional season, Georgiades appeared in 17 matches (10 starts) and 54 sets for Columbus in 2025, collecting 171 digs (3.17/set) and dishing out 50 assists. She registered eight outings of at least 10 digs, including a pair of 20-dig matches. Georgiades tallied a career-high 22 digs in a five-set match at Indy (3/20) and recorded 21 in a four-set match against Orlando (2/12).

Georgiades is one of the most decorated players to come through the Houston program. A two-time AVCA All-American and a three-time conference Libero of the Year, she is one of 27 players at the NCAA Division I level to reach 2,500 career digs, finishing her collegiate career with 2,532 digs, ranking 22nd in NCAA Division I history. In addition to AVCA accolades, she was a four-time All-American selection by VolleyballMag.com, a four-time AVCA All-Region honoree and a four-time All-League First-Team selection with the Cougars. Prior to her four years in Houston, she spent one season at TCU, ranking second among Horned Frogs in digs (227) and digs per set (2.77) in her freshman campaign.

The College Station, Texas native was a three-time First-Team All-District player at College Station HS, where she won a district and regional championship in 2017. Georgiades was awarded the District 19 5A MVP in 2019, having also received a Greater Houston Coaches Volleyball Association (GHCVA) 5A Defensive Player of the Year accolade.

Georgiades is the 11th Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke and Maya Tabron, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Marin Grote, Taylor Sandbothe, and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Kate Georgiades

Pronunciation: george-EE-awh-diss

Position: Libero

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: May 28, 2002

Hometown: College Station, Texas

Country: United States

College: Houston (TCU)







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.