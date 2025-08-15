San Diego Mojo Announces Three More Players for 2026 MLV Season

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress announced the signing of an additional three players for the 2026 Major League Volleyball (MLV) season on Friday, as Olympic silver medalist and opposite hitter Jovana Brakočević, league champion outside hitter Shannon Scully and veteran middle blocker Karis Walton have been added to the roster for next season. San Diego has signed 15 players during the opening weeks of the 2026 MLV Free Agency period.

A native of Zrenjanin, Serbia, Brakočević was a member of the Serbian national team for 11 years (2006-16), representing her nation at the 2008 Bejing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics and capturing silver in Rio. She was named the 2011 Sportswoman of the Year by the Olympic Committee of Serbia. As a member of the national team, Brakočević helped Serbia win bronze at the 2006 World Championships in Japan and was a three-time medalist in the European Games, winning gold in 2010 and 2011 and bronze in 2012, earning MVP and Best Spiker honors in 2011. She also helped Serbia win gold in the 2011 European Championships after collecting bronze in 2007, earning Best Server honors in the latter. Brakočević was a two-time bronze medalist at the FIVB World Grand Prix, receiving Best Scorer honors in 2011 and Best Opposite distinction in 2013.

The Serbian national has over 20 years of professional experience, making her debut with Poštar 064 Belgrade at the age of 16 in 2004. Brakočević has played professionally in Serbia, Italy, China, Japan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania, Poland and Indonesia. Following the 2007-08 season with Spes Volley Conegliano, she was chosen as the Italian Serie A2 MVP and tabbed the Best Scorer and Best Opposite after helping the club to a league title. All told, Brakočević has earned MVP distinction six times, receiving the honor in the 2012-13 Champions League and the 2013 Club World Championships with Turkish club VakifBank Istanbul, the 2018-19 in the Polish Supercup with PGE Grot Budowlani Ã â¡ódź, and the 2021-22 TAURON Liga and 2022-23 Polish Cup with Grupa Azoty Chemik Police.

A versatile athlete who can play both on the outside and as a libero/defensive specialist, Scully spent last season with the Orlando Valkyries, helping guide the team to the 2025 PVF Championship after appearing in the championship final with Grand Rapids in 2024. Scully appeared primarily as a libero last season, playing in 25 matches and 69 sets for the Valkyries, collecting 74 digs and dishing out 19 assists, while adding six kills and one block. In the PVF Championship Final against Indy, tallied four digs and three assists across four sets.

With Grand Rapids in 2024, Scully played 25 matches (two starts) and 71 sets, 57 kills (.162), five aces, two blocks, 101 digs and two assists. She posted a double-double with a season-high 14 kills and 14 digs in a five-set match against Orlando Valkyries (4/6) and had six matches of at least eight digs.

Watson has eight years of professional experience and previously played with the Atlanta Vibe during the inaugural 2024 season, helping the team secure the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation regular-season championship. She appeared in 12 regular-season games and 37 sets, scoring 62 points with 40 kills, 21 blocks and one service ace, while registering 21 digs. Watson took part in the first match in PVF history, when the Vibe topped the Omaha Supernovas on January 24. She notched four kills with four blocks and three digs in the game.

Prior to joining the Vibe, Watson's career included a season with Athletes Unlimited and stops in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland and France. During the 2017-18 season with Hylte/Halmstad, she was named the Swedish Elitserien's Best Middle Blocker and collected Best Spiker honors in the Swedish Cup.

San Diego has announced the signing of 15 players for 2026 season, with Brakočević, Scully and Watson joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Grace Loberg and Maya Tabron, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Marin Grote, Taylor Sandbothe, and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and liberos Kate Georgiades and Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Jovana Brakočević Details

Pronunciation: jo-VAH-nuh bray-KO-che-vich

Position: Opposite

Height: 6-5

Date of Birth: March 5, 1988

Hometown: Zrenjanin, Serbia

Country: Serbia

For more information on Brakočević, click here.

Shannon Scully Details

Position: Outside Hitter/Libero

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: March 3, 1999

Hometown: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Country: United States

College: Pepperdine, USC, Utah

For more information on Scully, click here.

Karis Watson Details

Pronunciation: CARE-iss

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: December 30, 1992

Hometown: Rock Hill, S.C.

Country: United States

College: Clemson







