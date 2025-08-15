San Diego Mojo Adds Versatile Outside Hitter/Libero Shannon Scully

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed outside hitter Shannon Scully for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Friday. A versatile athlete who can play both on the outside and as a libero/defensive specialist, Scully spent last season with the Orlando Valkyries, helping guide the team to the 2025 PVF Championship after appearing in the championship final with Grand Rapids in 2024.

"I couldn't be more excited to be part of the Mojo this season," Scully said. "It's such an honor to represent San Diego and its incredible fans. I am so grateful for the opportunity to play back in my home state, and I am looking forward to pursuing a championship."

Scully appeared primarily as a libero last season, playing in 25 matches and 69 sets for the Valkyries, collecting 74 digs and dishing out 19 assists, while adding six kills and one block. In the PVF Championship Final against Indy, tallied four digs and three assists across four sets.

With Grand Rapids in 2024, Scully played 25 matches (two starts) and 71 sets, 57 kills (.162), five aces, two blocks, 101 digs and two assists. She posted a double-double with a season-high 14 kills and 14 digs in a five-set match against Orlando Valkyries (4/6) and had six matches of at least eight digs.

Scully made her professional debut in France with Terville-Florange OC where she was named the Best Receiver at the 2022-23 French Cup.

A three-time USA Collegiate National Team Member, Scully competed as a graduate student for USC in 2021-22 on both the court and the sand. She appeared in 30 matches and 117 sets for the Women of Troy volleyball squad, scoring 78.5 points and recording 436 assists, before capping off her collegiate career by winning the 2022 NCAA Beach Volleyball national title. Scully transferred to USC from Pepperdine, where she played three seasons and appeared in 81 matches (305 sets), totaling 1,001 kills (3.28 kps) with a .239 hitting percentage, 926 digs (3.04 dps), 80 service aces, and 121 blocks. At Pepperdine, she was named a 2020-21 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection and a two-time All-WCC First Team and AVCA Pacific South All-Region First Team honoree (2019, 2020-21). Scully began her collegiate career at Utah in 2017, where she paced the team in serve receive percentage and service aces (25).

As a prep player, Scully was a four-year letter winner at Mater High School in Huntington Beach, Calif. As a senior in 2017, she was named a finalist for California Gatorade Player of the Year and selected to the Under Armour All-American Third Team.

Scully is the 14th Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Grace Loberg and Maya Tabron, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Marin Grote, Taylor Sandbothe, McKenna Vicini and Karis Walton, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and liberos Kate Georgiades and Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

