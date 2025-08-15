San Diego Mojo Signs Opposite Hitter and Olympic Silver Medalist Jovana Brakočević

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed opposite hitter Jovana Brakočević for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Friday. Brakočević competed in three Olympic Games for Serbia, winning silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I am thrilled to join the San Diego Mojo and hope to bring experience to the team and, at the same time, learn more about this beautiful sport," Brakočević said. "I have a love and passion for volleyball and hope to show that on the court. I can't wait for the season to start."

A native of Zrenjanin, Serbia, Brakočević was a member of the Serbian national team for 11 years (2006-16), representing her nation at the 2008 Bejing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics and capturing silver in Rio. She was named the 2011 Sportswoman of the Year by the Olympic Committee of Serbia. As a member of the national team, Brakočević helped Serbia win bronze at the 2006 World Championships in Japan and was a three-time medalist in the European Games, winning gold in 2010 and 2011 and bronze in 2012, earning MVP and Best Spiker honors in 2011. She also helped Serbia win gold in the 2011 European Championships after collecting bronze in 2007, earning Best Server honors in the latter. Brakočević was a two-time bronze medalist at the FIVB World Grand Prix, receiving Best Scorer honors in 2011 and Best Opposite distinction in 2013.

The Serbian national has over 20 years of professional experience, making her debut with Poštar 064 Belgrade as a 16-year-old in 2004. Brakočević has played professionally in Serbia, Italy, China, Japan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Romania, Poland and Indonesia. Following the 2007-08 season with Spes Volley Conegliano, she was chosen as the Italian Serie A2 MVP and tabbed the Best Scorer and Best Opposite after helping the club to a league title. All told, Brakočević has earned MVP distinction six times, receiving the honor in the 2012-13 Champions League and the 2013 Club World Championships with Turkish club VakifBank Istanbul, the 2018-19 in the Polish Supercup with PGE Grot Budowlani Ã â¡ódź, and the 2021-22 TAURON Liga and 2022-23 Polish Cup with Grupa Azoty Chemik Police.

Brakočević is the 15th Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Grace Loberg, Shannon Scully, and Maya Tabron, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Marin Grote, Taylor Sandbothe, McKenna Vicini and Karis Walton, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and liberos Kate Georgiades and Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Jovana Brakočević-Canzian

Pronunciation: jo-VAH-nuh bray-KO-che-vich

Position: Opposite

Height: 6-5

Date of Birth: March 5, 1988

Hometown: Zrenjanin, Serbia

Country: Serbia







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.