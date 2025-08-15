Ignite Complete Initial Phase of 2026 Player Signings

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite completed the initial construction phase of their 2026 roster with the recent signing of four players for the upcoming Major League Volleyball (MLV) season. Rejoining the Ignite for 2026 is middle blocker Blake Mohler. She is joined by a trio of new signees who played with other MLV teams last season, outside hitters Kayla Lund and Elise James, along with opposite hitter Camryn Hannah.

The latest signings brings the number of Ignite players under contract for 2026 to 12. Seven, including Mohler, were members of the Indy team that advanced to the league championship finals in the franchise's inaugural season. The remainder of the Ignite roster will be filled following November's collegiate draft and additional free-agent signings.

"We've done an excellent job in free agency building a highly competitive team that's hungry to take the next step in season 2026," said Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci.

"Heading into the draft, we've positioned ourselves with a versatile roster full of aggressive players, big personalities, and a relentless drive to win. This group will waste no time playing the game the Ignite way and showing everyone exactly what we're about."

Mohler, a Purdue University graduate, appeared in 13 matches for the Ignite last season, posting a season-best 11 kills in 17 attempts against San Diego on February 13. She brings back a wealth of experience, having played professionally in Germany, Switzerland and France, then playing in 2024 for Orlando in the MLV before joining the Ignite.

After helping lead Penn State to the 2024 NCAA Championship, Hannah earned a spot in the league All-Star match with her rookie play for Vegas in the MLV. She registered double-digit kills in eight of the 23 matches she played, with a personal best of 16 kills accomplished twice, including in her professional debut against Omaha on January 17 when she also totaled 12 digs.

Lund was a four-time All-American at the University of Pittsburgh and teammate of Ignite outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh on the Panthers team that reached the NCAA Final Four in 2021. A 6-foot-0 outside hitter, Lund played professionally in Switzerland and Puerto Rico for three years before joining San Diego in the MLV last season. She played in nine matches for the Mojo, registering a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs in the season opener against Orlando.

Following a stellar career at Baylor University, the 6-foot-5 James also played last season for San Diego. She appeared in 17 matches with five starts, logging 16 kills in a February 7 match against Vegas that stands as a team record for a three-set match. She also totaled 15 kills against Grand Rapids on March 9.

Following is the 2026 Indy Ignite roster as it currently stands:

Outside Hitters: Anna DeBeer, Leketor Member-Meneh, Kayla Lund, Elise James

Opposite Hitters:, Azhani Tealer, Camryn Hannah

Middle Blockers: Alexandra Botezat, Lydia Martyn, Blake Mohler

Setters: Mia Tuaniga, Ainise Havili

Libero: Elena Scott







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 15, 2025

Ignite Complete Initial Phase of 2026 Player Signings - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.