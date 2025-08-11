Ignite to Launch Year Two of High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab

August 11, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Among the important community pillars established by the Indy Ignite when the franchise launched was building the sport of volleyball at all levels. That mission continues at the high school level this fall as the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab program expands into its second season.

For the second straight year, the Ignite will spotlight a number of key girls' high school volleyball matches in Central Indiana. Ignite staff members will attend the matches to offer in-game activations and the chance to learn more about the 2026 Ignite season in Major League Volleyball. Popular team mascot Pepper will also be on hand to meet fans and rev up the crowd. Following each Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab, a player of the match will be selected and promoted on Indy Ignite's social media channels.

New for this year, the Ignite will also post a weekly story in the News section of indyignitevb.com, highlighting the match of the week and other important matches throughout the Indiana high school volleyball season. Insights from coaches involved in the key matches will be included in the stories and they will also recognize the players of the match each week. Find the stories, beginning August 18, at indyignitevb.com and linked on Ignite social channels.

Randi Raff, Director of Community Engagement for the Ignite, is excited to see the program grow.

"Our High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab program is one of the clearest ways we bring our community pillars to life - especially our commitment to build the sport. We want to use our platform to highlight the next generation of leaders in our sport," Raff said. "We believe in growing volleyball for all ages, all genders, all abilities, and this initiative puts that into action. It's about showing up and showing everyone how exciting and accessible volleyball is for everyone."

In 2024, the Ignite participated with 17 different volleyball programs and visited nine high schools across Central Indiana.

"Each stop is an opportunity to add our energy to the gym, celebrate athletes and coaches, and shine a spotlight on the incredible high school volleyball programs we have in the state of Indiana," Raff said. "And the response is always fantastic - lively stands, local pride and a chance to recognize the hard work and athleticism of our state's student-athletes."

While the Ignite can't attend every big match, the story posts at indyignitevb.com will spotlight more of the biggest, most competitive matches throughout this year's high school volleyball season.

"Volleyball fans will get insight and match notes from some of the biggest volleyball rivalries in Central Indiana and across the state," Raff said.

The five matches have been designated the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab this season are:

Tuesday, August 26: Western Boone (defending Class 2A state champion) at Zionsville

Wednesday, September 3: Cathedral at Roncalli (defending Class 3A state champion)

Thursday, September 4: Yorktown (defending Class 4A state runner-up) at Pendleton Heights

Thursday, September 11: Fishers at Hamilton Southeastern (Mudsocks Rivalry Match)

Tuesday, October 7: North Central at Lawrence North







