San Diego Mojo Re-Signs All-Star Libero Shara Venegas for 2026 MLV Season

August 11, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has re-signed All-Star libero Shara Venegas for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Monday. Venegas has been with the Mojo since the inaugural 2024 season and will be entering her third season with the team.

"I'm excited to do this one more time with the Mojo. You know it's good when you come back for thirds," Venegas said. "I love this city and love my team. Let's do this with passion and a side of pancakes!"

Venegas is San Diego's career leader in digs with 758 and digs per set, averaging 3.75 per frame, while her 51 matches, 50 starts and 202 sets played rank second in franchise history.

Last season, Venegas was a 2025 All-Star selection, ranking second in the league in digs per set (3.86) and total digs (413), establishing Mojo single-season records in both categories, while adding 93 assists (0.87/set) after appearing and starting in 27 matches. She had at least 11 digs in 24 of 27 matches played, including four matches of at least 22 digs. She earned Player of the Week honors the final week of the season after registering a Mojo four-match record of 26 digs in a season-finale victory over the playoff-bound Indy Ignite. Those 26 digs marked a career best for Venegas.

She was selected as the 2025 Most Inspirational Player Award by the league's head coaches, the first member of the San Diego Mojo to receive the honor. Venegas was honored for exemplifying what it meant to lead with heart, strength and resilience last season after the passing of her best friend and Puerto Rico national team teammate, Pilar Marie Victoria. Rather than stepping away from the game she loves, Venegas chose to dedicate the season to her friend's memory, playing with purpose, grit and emotion, and inspiring teammates and fans alike with her unwavering focus and quiet strength.

In 2024, Venegas appeared in and started all 24 regular-season matches for San Diego in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, collecting 345 digs and dishing out 96 assists. She ranked fourth in the league in both digs and digs per set (3.63).

The Toa Baja, Puerto Rico is a member of the Puerto Rico National Team and was part of the nation's first-ever Olympic team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In July, Venegas helped guide Puerto Rico to a third consecutive NOERCECA Women's Final Four title, earning Best Digger accolades. She is a five-time Pan American Cup medalist and five-time NORCECA medalist and spent 12 seasons playing in Puerto Rico's Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino, winning seven championships.

Venegas is the third Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and setter August Raskie. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Player Details

Name: Shara Venegas

Position: Libero

Height: 5-7

Number: 2

Date of Birth: September 18, 1992

Hometown: Toa Baja, Puerto Rico

Country: Puerto Rico







