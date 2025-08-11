San Diego Mojo Signs All-Star Setter August Raskie for 2026 MLV Season

August 11, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed 2025 All-Star setter August Raskie for the upcoming 2026 Major League Volleyball season, the organization announced on Monday. Raskie, who helped guide the Mojo to the first PVF Championships in 2024, returns to San Diego after spending last season leading the attack for the Grand Rapids Rise.

Raskie, who played in the league's inaugural All-Star Match last season, appeared in 26 matches and 85 sets for Grand Rapids in 2025, totaling 660 assists, 221 digs and 19 blocks, while adding 46 kills and five service aces. Her 660 assists were the seventh-most in the league, while her 7.76 assists per set ranked eighth. Raskie collected 11 double-doubles, highlighted by a 51-assist, 26-dig effort against Orlando on January 30.

A fan favorite during San Diego's inaugural season in 2024, Raskie registered 145 assists and 51 digs for the Mojo and added 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces in 20 matches played. Her all-around contributions as a setter and defensive specialist helped the Mojo reach the playoffs as the three-seed after the team earned victories in five of the final six regular-season matches.

Raskie's professional career included stints in France with Pays d'Aix Venelles (2022-23) and Béziers Volley (2020-21), where she reached the semifinals of the CEV Cup and French Cup (twice), as well as placed second in the French League A with Béziers Volley. Raskie also gained valuable experience in Italy with Delta Despar Trentino (2021-22) and Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia (2019-20).

Collegiately, Raskie distinguished herself at the University of Oregon, emerging as one of the top setters in collegiate volleyball. Over her four-year career (2015-18) with the Ducks, Raskie amassed 2,929 assists, averaging 7.23 assists per set. In 2018, she was named to the AVCA All-American Third Team and was a standout performer in that year's NCAA Tournament, including a memorable triple-double (60 assists, 11 digs, 10 kills) against Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight. Raskie is one of four Ducks ever to record multiple triple-double performances.

A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Raskie was a two-time Centennial League First Team pick at Rampart High School, a Colorado Coaches Girls Sports All-State selection, and an Under Armour All-American Honorable Mention. She was ranked No. 42 on the 2014 "Senior Aces" list by Prepvolleyball.com. Raskie was a three-sport athlete throughout all four years of high school, also competing in basketball and track.

Off the court, Raskie's passion for volleyball is matched by her diverse interests as an artist and an avid reader.

Raskie is the second Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Player Details

Name: August Raskie

Pronunciation: RAH-skee

Position: Setter

Height: 6-2

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Country: USA

College: Oregon







