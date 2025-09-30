San Diego Mojo Players Selected to Two Teams in Initial 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship Draft

OMAHA, Neb. - The Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship held its week one draft for the 2025 season this morning, with five San Diego Mojo players selected to represent two teams. Mojo setter Marlie Monserez and middle blockers Taylor Sandbothe and McKenna Vicini were drafted by Team Orange captain Bethania De La Cruz-Mejía, and middle blocker Kayla Caffey and setter Carly Graham, who signed as a free agent with the Mojo on Monday, will represent Team Purple after being drafted by Morgan Hentz.

The AU season will begin on Friday, Oct. 3, with a pair of matches at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Team Kingdon Rishel and Team De La Cruz-Mejía open the doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. PT before Team Abercrombie faces off with Team Hentz in the nightcap at 6 p.m. PT.

For more information on the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship, including group and single-day tickets, visit AUProVolleyball.com. Information on how to watch the 2025 AU Pro Volleyball Championship season can also be found here.

The 2026 Major League Volleyball season begins in January, and Mojo fans can place deposits now for Season Ticket Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Athletes Unlimited Week One Schedule (all times PT)

Friday, Oct. 3

Game 1, 3:30 p.m. - Team Kingdon Rishel vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejía | ESPN+

Game 2, 6:00 p.m. - Team Abercrombie vs. Team Hentz | AWSN, Swerve

Sunday, Oct. 5

Game 3, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team De La Cruz-Mejía | ESPNU

Game 4, 6:00 p.m. - Team Kindgon Rishel vs. Team Abercrombie | ESPNU

Monday, Oct. 6

Game 5, 3:30 p.m. - Team Hentz vs. Team Kindgon Rishel | ESPNU

Game 6, 6:00 p.m. - Team De La Cruz-Mejía vs. Team Abercrombue | ESPNU







