San Diego Mojo Re-Signs Outside Hitter Kendra Dahlke for the 2026 MLV Season

August 11, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has re-signed outside hitter Kendra Dahlke for the 2026 season, the team announced on Sunday. A member of San Diego's inaugural 2024 squad, Dahlke will be entering her third season with the organization.

"I'm very excited to be returning to the San Diego Mojo for my third season," Dahlke said. "There's nothing like coming back to the place where I've been part of building something special, helping put professional volleyball on the map and growing the game we all love. I can't wait to get back on the court with my teammates and keep pushing the sport forward in San Diego and contending for the championship this upcoming season."

Dahlke is San Diego's career leader in kills (385), attacks (1,196) and double-doubles (13), while ranking second in career digs (343), service aces (13), kills per set (3.10) and points per set (3.53).

Last season, Dahlke appeared in 24 matches (21 starts) and 87 sets, leading the team with 317 points and 289 kills, and adding 18 blocks, 10 aces, 259 digs and 13 assists while registering 11 double-doubles. She ranked seventh in the league in points per set (3.64), eighth in the league in kills and kills per set (3.32) and ninth in points. She had three matches of 20-plus kills, including a season-high performance of 22 at the Indy Ignite on February 23. The Fallbrook High alum established a Mojo record after collecting at least 10 kills in eight-straight matches (Jan. 11-Feb. 13).

In 2024, Dahlke appeared in 13 matches (eight starts) and 37 sets for San Diego in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, recording 96 kills, 84 digs, 12 blocks, three service aces and three assists.

Dahlke has six years of professional experience, previously playing in France, Puerto Rico, Italy, Greece and the Philippines. She played collegially at Arizona, earning 2018 Volleyball All-America honors as a senior after leading the Pac-12 Conference with 4.77 kills per set. Dahlke concluded her Wildcat career ranked seventh in program history with 1,408 kills.

A Bonsall, Calif. native, Dahlke was a four-year letterwinner at Fallbrook High School and played club with Coast Volleyball Club.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

