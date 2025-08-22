San Diego Mojo Outside Hitter Tabron Set for 2025 Women's Volleyball World Championship

BANGKOK - San Diego Mojo outside hitter Maya Tabron will begin play with the Sweden Women's National Team in the 2025 Women's Volleyball World Championship at the Hau Mak Indoor Stadium on Friday. Sweden will open tournament play against the Netherlands with first serve set for 3 a.m. PT (5 p.m. local).

One of the 15 national teams that qualified for the 2025 World Championship via the FIVB World Ranking, Sweden will be making their debut in the tournament. The country has been steadily improving its position at both the international and the continental levels, having participated in the FIVB Challenger Cup in 2023 and 2024 and winning silver and gold in the European Golden League in those same years.

Sweden and the Netherlands will be competing as part of Pool A, which also includes Thailand and Egypt. The Netherlands is currently eighth in the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Ranking, while Thailand is at No. 21, Sweden is No. 26, and Egypt is No. 53.

Following Friday's match, Tabron and Sweden will play Thailand on Sunday, August 24 at 6:30 a.m. PT (8:30 p.m. local) before facing Egypt on Tuesday, August 26 at 3 a.m. PT (5 p.m. local). All three matches will be played at Hau Mak Indoor Stadium and can be watched with a subscription to VBTV.

Sweden Schedule

Pool Play - All times Pacific

Aug. 22: Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m.

Aug. 24: Sweden vs. Thailand, 6:30 a.m.

Aug. 26: Sweden vs. Egypt, 3 a.m.







