Supernovas Ink Deal with Ex-Husker Middle Leyla Blackwell

Published on August 21, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are thrilled to announce the signing of former Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, bolstering the roster for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-4 middle and San Diego native returns to Nebraska after spending her graduate senior season with the Huskers in 2024. Blackwell appeared in 13 matches for Nebraska, helping NU reach its second consecutive national semifinals. She averaged 2.35 kills per set on a .417 hitting percentage while collecting 29 blocks before turning pro.

"I am so excited and beyond grateful to be joining the Omaha Supernovas for this upcoming season," said Blackwell. "Getting to return to the state of Nebraska and continue to be a part of the volleyball community here is a dream come true. NovasNation are some of the best fans in the country and I cannot wait for this new chapter to begin."

Following her season in Lincoln, Blackwell was drafted 26th overall by her hometown San Diego Mojo in the college player draft. She appeared in 10 matches during her rookie campaign, making eight starts and scoring 47 points on 33 kills, 10 blocks and three aces.

Blackwell built her reputation during three seasons at the University of San Diego, becoming a three-time All-WCC first team honoree (2021-23) while helping the Toreros reach their first NCAA Final Four in 2022. That season, she set the USD single-season record for block assists (152), while her 176 total blocks ranked second all time. She began her college career in the Big Ten with Indiana, leading the Hoosiers in blocks (61, 0.94 per set) during the 2020-21 season.

Overall, Blackwell was highly productive in her five-year college career, appearing in 118 matches while averaging 1.80 points per set on a .330 hitting percentage. She finished with 718 kills, 513 total blocks, 65 digs and 25 assists.

With Blackwell in the fold, the Supernovas have made 13 different signings during the Major League Volleyball (MLV) free agency period. To follow every Supernovas signing and meet the 2026 roster, visit the Supernovas Free Agent Tracker.







