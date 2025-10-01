Supernovas Represented on Two Teams in AU Pro Volleyball Championship Opening Week

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will have six of its players for the 2026 season split across two teams for the first week of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship this weekend in Omaha.

2025 league MVP and defending AU champion Brittany Abercrombie made it a point to surround herself with Supernovas as she drafted three of the six competing at AU. Setter Sydney Hilley was the first Supernovas player off the board, going in the fifth round. The playoff MVP in the Supernovas' inaugural Pro Volleyball Championship run in 2024, Hilley returns to Omaha after earning Setter of the Year honors with the Indy Ignite.

Abercrombie followed up by selecting reigning Outside Hitter of the Year and franchise cornerstone Brooke Nuneviller in the sixth round. The Oregon graduate will play in her third season with the Supernovas starting in January. Supernovas middle blocker Elise Goetzinger was chosen two rounds later and will join two of her future teammates. AU will mark Goetzinger's professional debut after she sat out the 2025 spring season to finish her degree at Creighton, where she wrapped up her college career in 2024.

Team USA and Supernovas libero Morgan Hentz was named one of four Week One captains as the AU three-time defending Defensive Player of the Year. She selected a pair of Supernovas outside hitters, taking 2025 NORCECA Final Six MVP Reagan Cooper in the sixth round and Sarah Wilhite Parsons in the seventh. Hentz wasn't afraid to draft former Supernovas either, adding Tori Dixon, Kayla Caffey and Natalia Valentín-Anderson in her previous three picks.

Week One of the AU Pro Volleyball Championship will take place at Ralston's Liberty First Credit Union Arena on Oct. 3, 5 and 6. Each week features three playing dates, highlighted by Supernovas Night on Sunday, Oct. 5. Matches are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDT each night.

To keep track of your favorite Supernovas at AU, visit the Athletes Unlimited Action Hub for full match results, broadcast schedules and performance breakdowns of each of the six Supernovas athletes.

AU's full broadcast schedule includes fifteen of the 24 contests airing exclusively on ESPN platforms, while the remaining matches will be available across a wide variety of global streaming platforms and regional sports networks totaling more than 70 network channels.







