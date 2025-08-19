Omaha Supernovas, Kiewit Expand Strategic Partnership for 2026

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce an expanded partnership with Kiewit for the 2026 season, strengthening a growing collaboration with one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering firms.

Coming off the tremendous success of launching its first-ever partnership with a professional women's sports team with the Supernovas in 2025, both organizations were excited to extend their alliance for the 2026 season.

The signature Kiewit Court will return to the CHI Health Center, featuring the company's iconic branding emblazoned on Omaha's Taraflex performance court. The logos made their first appearance on the FS1 national televised match on Saturday, March 22, 2025, between the Supernovas and Indy Ignite in which Omaha welcomed 12,929, marking the second-largest crowd in professional volleyball history.

As part of the enhanced partnership, Kiewit's distinctive branding will be showcased on the Supernovas jersey with the CHI Health Center also hosting Kiewit Night for one of its 2026 home matches. The Kiewit-Supernovas strategic partnership will also include a variety of local and national marketing and community activations, featuring prominent branding during matches, on TV, the web and radio to support recruiting, business development and other key stakeholder outreach.

In addition, Kiewit will be partnering with team leadership for Kiewit events and initiatives, which includes the Future Women in Kiewit (FWIK) Summit from November 9-11 where Supernovas Team President Diane Mendenhall will be a featured speaker. The FWIK is a dynamic, two-day event designed for students and early career professionals eager to explore the construction and engineering industry.

"Kiewit is excited to expand our strategic partnership with the Supernovas and support the growth of women's volleyball in Omaha and across the U.S.," said Alicia Edsen, senior vice president, Kiewit Corporation. "We're proud to have our brand prominently positioned on Kiewit Court and on the jerseys of these impressive professional athletes, who are as focused as we are at being the best at what we do - on the job and in our communities. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Supernovas to benefit both of our organizations inside and outside our walls."

"We're proud to continue and strengthen our partnership with a world-class company like Kiewit, whose dedication to excellence, innovation, and community mirrors the values of the Supernovas," said Diane Mendenhall, President of the Omaha Supernovas. "Building on the momentum of being Kiewit's first collaboration in professional women's sports makes this next chapter especially exciting. Having Kiewit Court as the stage for our matches enhances the major-league energy our athletes bring, and our fans feel every time we compete. Together, we're advancing the foundation for women's pro volleyball in Omaha, across Nebraska, and throughout the country while creating an environment where athletes, fans, and our entire community cannot only thrive, but dream bigger together."







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 19, 2025

