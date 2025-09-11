Omaha Supernovas Shine with Six Players Named to 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship

Published on September 11, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Reagan Cooper soars

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will be represented by six players from their 2026 roster in the upcoming 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship.

Consisting of a hand-selected group of some of the world's top players, six members of the Omaha Supernovas' 2026 roster will compete in the exclusive Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship. The group includes outside hitters Brooke Nuneviller, Reagan Cooper and Sarah Wilhite Parsons; libero Morgan Hentz; setter Sydney Hilley; and middle blocker Elise Goetzinger.

The reigning Outside Hitter of the Year, Nuneviller returns to the Supernovas for her third season after earning back-to-back All-League First Team honors. Cooper enters her second season in Omaha after finishing second on the team in kills, points and aces in 2025. Hilley rejoins the Supernovas following a one-year stint with the Indy Ignite, where she was named Setter of the Year. She also earned 2024 Playoff MVP honors after leading Omaha to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Championship.

Wilhite Parsons brings a decorated international résumé, having won 10 medals over eight years with the U.S. National Team. Hentz spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Vibe, where she was twice named Libero of the Year and the league leader in digs. Goetzinger rounds out the group after taking a year off to complete her degree, finishing her college career at Creighton in 2024.

In addition, former Supernovas and Pro Volleyball champions Bethania De La Cruz, Natalia Valentín-Anderson, and Tori Dixon, along with Kayla Caffey, are also set to join the 44-player field. Omaha's six players lead all Major League Volleyball (MLV) franchises while making up six of the 13 MLV athletes competiting in the five-week competition.

The AU Pro Volleyball Championship will take place in Omaha from Oct. 3-13 at Ralston's Liberty First Credit Union Arena, which includes a special Supernovas Night on Sunday, October 5 with matches beginning at 5:30 and 8 p.m. CDT.

Following Omaha, AU will move operations to Madison, Wisconsin, from Oct. 23-Nov. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center. Fans can secure their seats today as tickets are now available.

The AU Pro Volleyball Championship will feature Athletes Unlimited's innovative scoring system, with individual athletes earning points based on both team wins and individual performance, and the leaderboard changing constantly. In addition, teams change each week with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the five-week season, the player with the most points will be crowned the champion.

AU's full broadcast schedule was also revealed with fifteen of the 24 contests airing exclusively on ESPN platforms, while the remaining matches will be available across a wide variety of global streaming platforms and regional sports networks totaling more than 70 network channels, including Gray Sports Networks, AWSN (All-Women Sports Network), Swerve Sports, FanDuel Sports Network, Marquee Sports Network, MSG Networks, NESN, SportsNet Pittsburgh and many others.

