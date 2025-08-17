Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 1

FISHERS, Ind. - It's finally here! Indiana girls' high school volleyball action tipped off over the weekend, with the first full week of play commencing today. The Indy Ignite are here to support it all, as we begin this weekly blog to highlight key matches around the state.

Each week, we'll share our list of some of the big matches taking place, complete with insights from the coaches involved. Five times throughout the season, we will spotlight the Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab, where Ignite staff members will attend the matches to offer in-game activations and the chance to learn more about the 2026 Ignite team. Following each Ignite High School Match of the Week, a player of the match will be selected and promoted on Indy Ignite's social media channels.

While there is no Ignite High School Match of the Week this week, there are some intriguing matchups, so let's serve them up now.

YORKTOWN at WESTFIELD, 7 pm ET Monday: The reigning Class 4A state runner-up faces an early-season test on the road. Yorktown will be without starting setter Hannah Clark, who tore an ACL, while Westfield is led by junior middle blocker and Louisville commit Carsyn Comer.

From Yorktown coach Stephanie Bloom: "We have dealt with some adversity with our varsity setter tearing her ACL, so these girls have had to battle. They are feisty, selfless and relentless defenders. Getting some offense out of the middle will be key for us. Being undersized, we have to move around often on offense to keep blockers moving. Our goal is to win the serve-and-pass game, take some risks behind the serving line and stay aggressive."

From Westfield coach Sean Keeve: "We've got a hungry, disciplined and confident group this year. Every practice, they come with purpose and there will be a strong desire to win and make a big run this season. We will need some big contributions from our pin hitters. We have great firepower from the middle in Carsyn Comer, who should draw plenty of attention defensively, and that should put our pins in plenty of one-on-one situations. 'No Matter What' is our theme for the season. We have to ride any ups and downs and, no matter the situation, fight for every possession and win ugly. Talent isn't enough to win and we know that."

DANVILLE at TRI-WEST, 7 pm ET Wednesday: This matchup of Hendricks County rivals features two of the top Class 3A teams. Tri-West reached the semistate a year ago while Danville has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.

From Danville coach Jamye Rector: "With it being so early in the season, we are still trying to figure out our team's identity. But if I were to describe this group in three words it would be motivated, relentless and fearless. Our team goals for this match will be to limit our mistakes and to be aggressive offensively. I think a big key for us will be to establish our middles early and to also be scrappy defensively. If we can be consistent in those two areas, I'll think we'll put ourselves in a great position to win this match. We definitely have some young girls that will be stepping into key roles this year, but our senior leadership is strong! No matter what role they play, we'll need everyone to buy in for us to be successful this season."

From Tri-West coach Alexis Padgett: "Our team identity would be described as relentless, driven and passionate. We are continuously determined to improve physically and mentally each day. Our main goal is to win through grit, determination and love. We will need to win the serve-and-pass battle and have a strong block at the net when they are in system. We'll need key contributions from outside hitter Caroline Ward (SMU commit), setter Grace Hargis (Queens commit), libero Finley Dakin and middle Blair Benner."

CHESTERTON at PENN, 5 p.m. ET Thursday: This northern Indiana showdown pits a sectional champion (Chesterton) against a regional champ (Penn). The visitors are led by a pair of Division I commits in hitters Luca Bombacino (Michigan) and Tenley Davis (Loyola Chicago). The hosts boast a pair of talented sophomores in middle Addison Hummel and libero Kyla Hurley.

From Chesterton coach Lindsay Nibert: "Our team's identity this year is rooted in competitiveness, growth and unity. We love to compete - whether it's a game, a drill or a loose ball, we want to win every moment. At the same time, we're committed to growing every day - learning from challenges, pushing ourselves and getting better together. On the court, that shows in our relentless defense, purposeful offense and refusal to back down. In order to be successful in this match, we need to capitalize early and finish strong. Staying aggressive from start to finish while executing our game plan consistently will put us in position for the win. As the game unfolds and we read our opponents, we'll challenge our athletes to make smart, timely adjustments based on what they see on the court while staying true to their own play."

From Penn coach Kaitlyn Hickey: "Our team is quick and scrappy! Our defense goes after everything and our setters make plays out of any pass. Our attackers are working hard on multiple shots and being able to terminate. Our goal for the match is to serve and slow down their outsides, as they are their main attackers. We want to make it as tiring as possible for them by staying scrappy on defense and serving tough. I think switching up our game plan, too, to make them adjust mid game will help us out rather than doing the same thing the whole time."

Other matches to watch this week include:

CARMEL at HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m. ET Monday: This will be a good, early Hamilton County matchup and good measuring stick for the Carmel team of second-year coach Jonni Parker (a standout player at Munciana and Penn State alum). HSE was the 4A semistate runner-up a year ago.

BROWNSBURG at CATHEDRAL, 7:15 p.m. ET Thursday: A pair of 2024 sectional champs - Brownsburg in 4A and Cathedral in 3A - meet in this early-season showdown.

