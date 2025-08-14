San Diego Mojo Inks Outside Hitter Grace Loberg

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed outside hitter Grace Loberg for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Thursday. A member of San Diego's inaugural squad in 2024, Loberg was the first player to score a point for the Mojo and returns to San Diego after spending last season as a teammate of Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress with the Vegas Thrill.

"I'm thrilled to be back in San Diego, playing for the Mojo at Viejas Arena in front of our amazing fans," Loberg said. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to play for my former teammate and one of the all-time greats - Coach Alisha Glass Childress. This is going to be an incredible season."

Loberg appeared in 13 matches and 27 sets for Vegas in 2025, scoring 40 points with 35 kills, four blocks and one service ace. She also added 33 digs, highlighted by a 12-dig performance versus Omaha on January 17.

With the Mojo in 2024, Loberg helped the first-year squad secure the three-seed in the inaugural league championships. She was the first Mojo player to score a point for the franchise with a block against Atlanta on February 1. Limited during the season due to an injury, she appeared in seven matches and 13 sets, contributing 25 points with 19 kills, five blocks and one ace.

Loberg played collegiately at Wisconsin (2017-21), winning the 2021 NCAA Championship with the Badgers in a five-set thriller over Nebraska. She was a two-time AVCA All-American honorable mention selection (2019, 2020-21) and two-time All-Big Ten honoree (2019, 2020-21). All told, she appeared in 139 matches and 453 sets for the Badgers, tallying 1,222 kills, 189 total blocks and 38 aces. She also registered 562 digs and 68 assists during her time in Madison.

The Geneva, Ill. native was a 2016 Under Armour First-Team All-American at Geneva High School. Lobberg led the school to more than 130 wins in her four years, earning all-conference and all-area honors each season. She was a 2015 first-team all-state selection and three-time Kane County Chronicle Female Athlete of the Year. Loberg was also a four-year starter in basketball, earning two all-conference and three all-area selections. She played for Club Fusion, where she was a two-time AAU All-American, aiding her team to three Top-10 finishes at the national championships. Her mother, Colleen (Jordan) played volleyball at Indiana from 1988-91.

Loberg is the 12th Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitters Kendra Dahlke and Maya Tabron, opposite Morgan Lewis, middle blockers Kayla Caffey, Marin Grote, Taylor Sandbothe, and McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and liberos Kate Georgiades and Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Player Details

Name: Grace Loberg

Pronunciation: LOW-burg

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-3

Date of Birth: March 11, 1999

Hometown: Geneva, Ill.

Country: United States

College: Wisconsin







