Game Preview: Dallas Pulse at San Diego Mojo: April 5, 2026

Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







Mojo open pivotal homestand against surging second-place Dallas.

Game 20: Dallas Pulse (16-5) at San Diego Mojo (9-10)

Sunday, April 5, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. PT

Viejas Arena | San Diego, Calif.

PROMOTION: Shara Venegas Bobblehead

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Shara Venegas Bobblehead.

Tickets

Tickets are available at LetsGoMojo.com.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live on Roku Channel.

Bryan Fenley (play-by-play) and Victoria Dennis (analyst) will be on the call.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

First Look in San Diego: The Dallas Pulse lead the all-time series 2-0 in the franchise's first season, but this marks the first meeting between the teams at Viejas Arena. The Mojo will look to flip the script on their home floor.

Homestand Test Begins: San Diego opens a critical three-match homestand with back-to-back challenges against the league's top two teams in Dallas and Indy. With playoff positioning tightening, the stretch presents a major opportunity for the Mojo to gain ground.

Strong at Viejas Arena: The Mojo have built a 6-3 record at home this season, establishing a consistent edge in front of their home crowd. That success will be key against one of the league's top road teams.

Road-Tested Opponent: Dallas enters with a league-best 9-1 road record, showing the ability to perform away from home. San Diego's defense and home form will be tested against one of the toughest traveling teams in MLV.

Momentum Meets Momentum: The Mojo return home riding the energy of a road sweep and back in playoff position, while Dallas carries an eight-match winning streak. The matchup pits San Diego's growing confidence against one of the hottest teams in the league.

Opportunity Statement Match: Facing a top-two opponent at home, San Diego has a chance to make a statement against one of the league's elite and strengthen its postseason push.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Carry Momentum Forward: San Diego enters its next match at 9-10 following a straight-sets road sweep of Columbus. The win pushed the Mojo back into playoff position and marked their second sweep of the season, signaling a team finding rhythm at the right time.

Defense Continues to Lead the League: San Diego remains the top defensive team in Major League Volleyball, leading the league with 17.39 digs per set, more than half a dig ahead of Grand Rapids (16.61). The Mojo also rank second in total digs with 1,304 through 75 sets, trailing only Omaha despite playing fewer sets.

Venegas Anchors the Back Row: Libero Shara Venegas ranks fifth in the league with 282 total digs and third in digs per set (3.81). Her consistency continues to set the tone for San Diego's league-leading defensive effort.

Monserez Reaches Milestone, Drives Efficiency: Marlie Monserez ranks fourth in total assists (744) and fifth in assists per set (9.92), while also contributing 229 digs (9th) and 3.05 digs per set (10th). She ranks sixth in hitting percentage (43.7%) and leads the league in hitting efficiency (41.2%). In the win at Columbus, she surpassed 2,500 career assists, becoming just the second player in league history to reach the milestone.

Loberg Producing Across the Board: Grace Loberg ranks sixth in total points (247) and eighth in points per set (3.48), while also sitting ninth in total kills (205) and 10th in kills per set (2.89). She has added 220 digs (10th; 3.10 per set) and is tied for eighth in aces (13), highlighting her all-around impact.

Grote Steady at the Net: Marin Grote ranks tied for ninth in total blocks (33) and ninth in blocks per set (0.49), continuing to provide a reliable presence in the middle for San Diego's front line.

Tabron Making History, Adding Firepower: Maya Tabron recently became the Mojo's all-time leader in kills, surpassing 385 and continuing to climb. Her offensive production, including a double-digit performance in the sweep at Columbus, adds another dynamic scoring option as San Diego builds momentum.

Balanced Attack, Rising Confidence: The Mojo continue to show balance offensively, with multiple scoring options contributing alongside their defensive identity, giving San Diego a complete and increasingly dangerous lineup.

DALLAS PULSE OUTLOOK

League Contender Surging: The Dallas Pulse enter the matchup 16-5 and riding an eight-match winning streak, the longest active run in Major League Volleyball. Dallas sits second in the league standings and continues to separate itself as one of the top title contenders.

Elite Offensive Efficiency: The Pulse rank among the league's best across all offensive categories, sitting second in points per set (17.90) and kills per set (14.37), while leading the league in kill percentage (.403), hitting efficiency (.274) and assists per set (13.54). Dallas has established itself as the most efficient attacking team in MLV.

All-Star Core Driving Success: Dallas showcased its star power at last weekend's All-Star match, with Mimi Colyer, Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Natalia Valentin-Anderson and Layne Van Buskirk all earning selections, highlighting the depth behind the team's recent surge.

Colyer Setting the Standard: Mimi Colyer leads the league in total points (400), points per set (5.00), total kills (353) and kills per set (4.41). She also contributes across the board with 14 aces, 33 blocks and continues to be one of the most complete players in the league.

Dynamic Duo on the Outside: Sofia Maldonado Diaz ranks second in the league in points (374), points per set (4.99), kills (327) and kills per set (4.36), while also sitting tied for third in aces (17). Alongside Colyer, she forms one of the most dangerous offensive pairings in MLV.

Valentin-Anderson Orchestrating Everything: Natalia Valentin-Anderson leads the league with 966 assists and 12.07 assists per set, while also ranking second in total digs (294) and fourth in digs per set (3.67). Her ability to control the offense and contribute defensively makes Dallas one of the most balanced teams in the league.

Van Buskirk Anchors the Net: Layne Van Buskirk ranks second in kill percentage (50.4%) and fifth in hitting efficiency (.347), while also sitting third in total blocks (43) and tied for fifth in blocks per set (0.60). She continues to be a dominant presence at the net on both sides of the ball.

Balanced and Dangerous: With elite production at every position and a league-best level of efficiency, Dallas combines high-powered offense with strong net play, making the Pulse one of the most complete and difficult matchups in MLV.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 5, 2026

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