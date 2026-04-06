Columbus Reverse Sweeps Grand Rapids

Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury overcame a two-set deficit to defeat the Grand Rapids Rise in a five-set reverse sweep, with set scores of 14-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12, on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

Audrey Pak had a career night, achieving single-game career highs with 42 assists, 16 digs, and six points. Libero Kamaile Hiapo finished the game with 23 digs and six assists, while outside hitter Raina Terry finished the game with 25 kills and two blocks.

"I'm really happy today that we were able to come out and put on a big fight. I think it's the first time we're down to zero and are able to come back and win a game," head coach Angel Perez said. "So that speaks highly about the group, about no matter what the situation is, we're trying to get better and try to keep fighting. And we remain ambitious to try to make a run to make the playoffs. And I think they just kind of gave us that confidence that we can play anybody, and if we play our level, we could beat anybody."

Grand Rapids established early momentum with a 6-1 run to control the first set. Although Columbus responded with blocks from Terry and middle blocker Abby Walker to help the team try to gain momentum, the Rise maintained their advantage and secured a 25-14 win.

Columbus gained momentum in the second set, with Terry recording three early kills to establish an 8-6 lead at the first media timeout. The Fury continued to control play after the break, as Terry added consecutive kills. Outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge, opposite hitter Megan Lush, and Pak also contributed points, extending the lead to 16-11 at the second media timeout.

Grand Rapids responded with a 3-0 run to reduce the deficit, but a block from Pak and a kill from Terry enabled Columbus to regain a 20-18 advantage. However, the Rise closed the set with a 7-2 run, securing a 25-22 victory and a 2-0 match lead.

Outside hitter Brianna Ford made her debut for the Fury in the third set, immediately contributing an ace to start the set. Terry led the offense early with three kills, while middle blocker Rachel Gomez added a kill and capitalized on a Grand Rapids error, giving Columbus an 8-7 lead at the media timeout.

Terry continued to lead the Fury offense with three consecutive kills, giving Columbus a 13-11 lead. Although Grand Rapids tied the set at 13, middle blocker Regan Pittman-Nelson and Terry responded with consecutive kills to retake the lead, allowing Columbus to enter the second media timeout with a 16-14 lead.

Gomez contributed late in the set with a kill and a block, while Ford added another kill as the Fury extended their lead. Consecutive errors by the Rise brought Columbus closer to winning the set. Gomez then recorded a block and a kill to reach set point, and Pittman-Nelson secured the 25-17 victory with a block.

The fourth set was back and forth, with Terry and Ford exchanging kills before Grand Rapids executed a 4-0 run to take an 8-4 lead at the first media timeout. Pittman-Nelson ended the run with a kill, Terry then recorded consecutive kills to bring the Fury within one point, and Ford added a block and two kills to give Columbus a 13-11 lead.

Both teams exchanged points late in the set, with Terry continuing to lead the offense. Pak contributed a kill after the timeout, followed by a kill from Lush, giving Columbus an 18-16 lead. Pak and Gomez added crucial blocks as the Fury maintained a narrow advantage. Grand Rapids won a challenge and got a kill to tie the set at 22, but Pak recorded another block, and Pittman-Nelson delivered the set-winning block to complete a 3-0 run and secure the 25-22 victory.

Columbus carried its momentum into the fifth set as Terry opened with back-to-back kills and Ford added an ace to give the Fury a 6-3 lead. Pittman-Nelson got a kill to help the Fury maintain an 8-4 lead going into the media timeout, while kills from setter Audrey Pak and opposite hitter Megan Lush helped Columbus maintain the lead. Grand Rapids pulled within two points late with a 2-0 run, but Pittman-Nelson delivered the match-winning kill to secure the 15-12 victory.

Up Next

The Columbus Fury will host the Atlanta Vibe at home in Nationwide Arena on Friday, April 10, at 7 pm EST. Fans can tune into the game on the Roku Channel. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.