Audrey Pak Named MLV Player of the Week

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury rookie setter Audrey Pak has been named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. She is the first Fury player this season to earn weekly honors.

The native of Moraga, Calif. dished out 28 assists (9.33 per set) in a sweep of the defending champion Orlando Valkyries. She led the Fury to a season-high hitting percentage of .363 - the second-best single match hitting mark in team history. She also added six digs, two kills and one block in the match.

Pak is the fourth setter this season to earn a league weekly award and second in the past three weeks. She has double-digit assists in each of her last seven matches, including 26 or more in five of the past six.

The Fury return home for a pair of matches at Nationwide Arena this week, facing the San Diego Mojo on Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. and the Grand Rapids Rise on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 31, 2026

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