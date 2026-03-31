Rise Sign Jenna Rosenthal in Return to Professional Competition

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal with the Columbus Fury

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Bonnie Ryan/Omaha Supernovas) Middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal with the Columbus Fury(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Bonnie Ryan/Omaha Supernovas)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Tuesday announced the addition of 6-foot-6 middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal. A native of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Rosenthal returns to the court with the Rise after serving as a marketing and operations coordinator in the Major League Volleyball front office.

Rosenthal spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Vibe and previously competed with the Columbus Fury during the league's inaugural 2024 season. She appeared in nine matches (22 sets) with Columbus, recording 33 points on 23 kills, nine blocks, nine digs, and one ace.

Prior to MLV, Rosenthal competed with Athletes Unlimited from 2022-24 and spent three seasons overseas with Allianz MTV Stuttgart in Germany (2019-21) and LP Viesti in Finland (2018-19).

During her time in Stuttgart, she helped the club to a runner-up finish in the German Bundesliga and a third-place finish in the German Cup in 2021, in addition to a German Cup runner-up finish during the 2019-20 season. While playing for LP Viesti, Rosenthal helped the team secure a third-place finish in the Finland Cup.

Internationally, Rosenthal represented the United States Women's National Team in 2019, winning gold medals at both the NORCECA Champions Cup and the Pan American Cup.

A standout at Marquette University, Rosenthal was a three-time All-Big East First Team selection and earned AVCA East Coast All-Region honors twice. She finished her collegiate career with 1,110 kills on a .346 hitting percentage to go along with 532 blocks, 217 digs and 77 aces.

Grand Rapids had two open roster spots available after opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark and middle blocker Leah Meyer were placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this season. The Rise filled those openings by signing opposite hitter Danielle Harbin on Sunday, followed by Rosenthal.

The Rise will return to action this Friday, April 3 at home against the Dallas Pulse, with first serve set for 7 p.m.

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