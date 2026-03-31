Atlanta Vibe Pro Volleyball Headed Downtown for April 2 and April 4 Matches

Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe will head downtown Thursday and Saturday to bring Atlanta's top women's pro volleyball competition to the Georgia State Convocation Center.

The Vibe will face the Omaha Supernovas and Orlando Valkyries - two of Atlanta's top rivals and fierce competitors for a spot in the Major League Volleyball postseason.

Atlanta plays Omaha on April 2 at 7 PM ET and Orlando on April 4 at 6 PM ET.

In conjunction with the downtown match weekend, Major League Volleyball Commissioner Jaime Weston will be available for interviews on Friday afternoon and Saturday ahead of the Vibe's match against Orlando.

Weston, who was appointed as MLV's first-ever Commissioner on March 2, has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across professional sports and global entertainment, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at USA Volleyball. She is also a former collegiate volleyball athlete at Georgia Tech.







Major League Volleyball Stories from March 31, 2026

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