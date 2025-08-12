Dallas Adds to First Roster with Signings of Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Kelsie Payne

August 12, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pro Volleyball has added even more firepower to its roster with the addition of two standout talents, officially announcing the free agent signings of Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Kelsie Payne ahead of the team's debut in Major League Volleyball's 2026 season.

Maldonado Diaz, an outside hitter from the University of Arizona and the University of Louisville, is coming off a national championship appearance with the Cardinals, where she was named to the 2024 All-Tournament Team. A former All-Pac-12 selection and member of the Mexican National Team, she was recently awarded Best Scorer at the NORECA Senior Women's Panamerican Cup.

Payne, one of the most decorated players in University of Kansas history, is a proven force at opposite hitter. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Year and AVCA First-Team All-American, she has excelled in professional leagues at home and abroad, most recently for the Omaha Supernovas. It's also a homecoming to the Lone Star State for Payne, who attended Pflugerville Connally High School just outside of Austin.

"We are building a team that will compete with the best from the moment we step onto the court," said Grady Raskin, President & CEO of Dallas Pro Volleyball. "We are thrilled to add the talent, experience and success at the highest levels that Sofia and Kelsie will bring to North Texas."

The signings of Maldonado Diaz and Payne are the latest in a series of opening roster moves by Dallas as the team prepares for its inaugural season in Major League Volleyball (formerly Pro Volleyball Federation). The team previously announced the signings of setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk, libero Kylie Murr, setter Celia Cullen, and outside hitter Geli Cyr.







