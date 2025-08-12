San Diego Mojo Adds All-League Setter Marlie Monserez

August 12, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed All-League setter Marlie Monserez for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Tuesday. Monserez arrives in San Diego after leading the offense of the Atlanta Vibe for the last two seasons.

"Playing for the San Diego Mojo is a dream come true, and getting to be coached by Alisha Glass Childress makes it even more special," Monserez said. "It's not every day you get to learn from the setter you've admired your whole life. I can't wait to be back in Southern California."

A two-time PVF All-League selection, Monserez arrives in San Diego with two years of professional experience, including a season with Athletes Unlimited in 2024.

Monserez posted stellar marks with Atlanta in 2025, earning All-League Second Team honors after ranking third in the league with 998 assists and 10.62 assists per game, and helping Khori Louis lead the league in hitting percentage (.359) and finish second in kill percentage (44.9%). Her 998 assists are the fifth-most in a season in league history. For the year, Monserez appeared in 25 matches and 94 sets, tallying 87 points with 61 kills, 10 service aces and 16 blocks, while adding 282 digs. She registered six games of at least 50 sets, including a 60-set performance against Indy (2/16), and five matches of at least 15 digs, highlighted by a 22-dig outing versus Indy (3/3).

She earned Player of the Week honors for week 15 after tallying 46 assists in the Vibe's three-set road sweep of first-place Omaha on Saturday, April 19. The total marked a PVF record for a three-set match. All told, Monserez had 12 double-doubles on the year in helping Atlanta finish second in the league standings with a 19-9 record to advance to the PVF Championships for the second consecutive year.

In 2024, Monserez collected All-League Second Team accolades after guiding Atlanta to the first regular-season championship in league history. Her 10.6 assists per set ranked third among all players in the league, and two of her teammates finished with hitting percentages ranked in the top 10 in the league. She tallied 784 assists on the year, the fourth-best mark in the league despite not stepping into the regular starting lineup until the 11th match of the season. She tallied a team-single-match record 56 assists in a four-set match in a win over Omaha (4/13) and finished the season hitting .326 outside of her setting duties. Behind Monserez, the Vibe finished the season with a league-best 37% kill percentage and a .242 hitting percentage.

Monserez played collegiately at Florida from 2018-21, where she was a two-time AVCA All-American selection (2020, 2021) and 2021 VolleyballMag.com All-American third-team honoree. In 2021, she was named All-SEC and AVCA All-Region after earning AVCA All-Southeast Region honorable mention accolades in 2020. During her Gator career, Monserez appeared in 120 matches and 420 sets, dishing out 3,689 assists (8.78/set) and had 907 digs. She registered 271 kills, 62 service aces and 175 total blocks.

Following her time in Gainesville, Monserez played two seasons of beach volleyball at UCLA from 2022-23, posting a 48-17 career record with the Bruins.

A native of Windermere, Fla., Monserez was a four-year letterwinner for the indoor volleyball team at Bishop Moore Catholic High School, winning back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016 and collecting Florida Miss Volleyball and the Gatorade Florida Player of the Year accolades in 2017. She played club for Ocala Power.

Monserez is the fourth Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, setter August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships for only $30 down at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: Marlie Monserez

Pronunciation: mon-sir-AY

Position: Setter

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: November 23, 1999

Hometown: Windermere, Fla.

Country: United States

College: Florida (UCLA)







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.