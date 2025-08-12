San Diego Mojo Signs Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini

August 12, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed middle blocker McKenna Vicini for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Tuesday. Vicini previously played for Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress at Stanford while Childress was an assistant coach for the Cardinal, winning the 2019 NCAA Championship, and the pair were teammates with the Vegas Thrill in 2024.

"Joining the San Diego Mojo is a dream come true. The opportunity of getting to play for my former college coach and professional teammate makes it even more special," Vicini said. "San Diego is an amazing city with a passionate volleyball community, and I'm excited to help shape the bright future of this organization while continuing to grow the sport in the U.S. I can't wait to get started."

Vicini arrives in San Diego with two years of professional experience, spending last season with the Atlanta Vibe after beginning her career in 2024 in Vegas.

Last season, Vicini helped the Vibe to finish with a 19-9 record and the second seed for the 2025 PVF Championships. She appeared in 26 matches and 98 sets, recording 188 points with 134 kills, six service aces and 48 blocks to 1.92 points per set. Her 48 blocks were the 10th-most in the league, while her 0.49 blocks per set ranked just outside of the top 10. Vicini also dished out 12 assists and had 58 digs for the Vibe.

In 2024, Vicini signed with Vegas as a free agent on April 11 and made an immediate impact, appearing in 14 sets over the Thrill's final four matches, scoring 21 points with 12 kills, two aces and seven blocks. In a five-set win over Orlando on May 1, she had seven kills on 12 swings for a .580 hitting percentage and posted three blocks and five digs.

Vicini spent five seasons on The Farm, helping Stanford win the 2019 NCAA Championship, as well as three Pac-12 titles (2019, 2022, 2023). She was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning honorable mention nods in 2022 and 2023, and was the 10th player in program history to register 500 career blocks. Vicini finished her Cardinal career ranked sixth in school history in hitting percentage (.385), eighth in total blocks (506) and tied for ninth in blocks per set (1.28).

A native of Lexington, Ky., Vicini was a four-year letterwinner at Lexington Catholic High and named a team captain as a senior. She was an All-State first team selection as a senior in 2018 and earned second team honors as a junior in 2017. A two-time all-district (2017-18) and three-time all-city (first, 2017-18; second, 2018), Vicini graduated as the Knights' career, single-season and single-match record holder for kills and blocks. She played club with Lexington United.

Vicini is the fifth Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Fans can place deposits now for 2026 Season Memberships at the team's website, LetsGoMojo.com. For more information, contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

Player Details

Name: McKenna Vicini

Pronunciation: vih-CHEEN-ee

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: August 19, 2000

Hometown: Lexington, Ky.

Country: United States

College: Stanford







