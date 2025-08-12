San Diego Mojo Signs Middle Blocker Kayla Caffey

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo has signed middle blocker Kayla Caffey for the 2026 season, the organization announced on Tuesday. Caffey with the Omaha Supernovas last year after spending the prior season helping the Grand Rapids Rise reach the 2024 PVF Championship Match.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego Mojo and play for Coach Alisha Glass Childress," Caffey said. "I am excited to get to work and contribute to building something special this season."

Last season, Caffey appeared in 25 matches (23 starts) and 82 sets for the Novas, helping the squad to a league-best 21-7 record and the top seed for the PVF Championships. She established career highs with 111 kills (.294), 44 blocks and 18 service aces, while contributing 38 digs and three assists. Her 18 service aces and 0.22 aces per set were the sixth-most in the league, while her 40.8 percent kill percentage was the eighth highest and her .294 hitting percentage was 10th. Caffey tallied eight matches of at least three blocks, including five outings with five.

Prior to arriving in Omaha, Caffey played in 19 matches (17 starts) and 65 sets for the Grand Rapids Rise in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, recording 81 kills (.293), 39 digs, 37 blocks, four aces, and four assists. She has a season-high 15 points and six blocks in a five-set win against Vegas (4/13). In the PVF Championships, she posted a season-best 10 kills (.381) in a five-set playoff semifinal victory over top-seeded Atlanta to help lead the Rise to the championship match.

Caffey made pro debut with Criollas de Caguas in Puerto Rico during the 2022-23 season, where she and Mojo libero Shara Venegas helped guide the team to a fifth-place league finish. She has also spent the last two seasons playing with Athletes Unlimited.

The Chicago native spent two seasons with the Huskers, earning AVCA Second-Team All-American honors after aiding Nebraska to the 2021 National Championship. Caffey would appear in the national title match again the following season, helping Texas win a national title over San Diego in the CHI Health Center.

Caffey competed collegiately at Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. In her lone season on the Forty Acres, she appeared in 25 matches and 67 sets for the Longhorns, registering 95 kills and 72 total blocks to help Texas win the 2022 NCAA Championship. Before her time in Austin, Caffey spent two seasons with Nebraska (2020-21), reaching the NCAA Championship match in 2021. She earned second-team AVCA All-American honors that season, averaging 2.41 kills per set on .363 hitting and 1.11 blocks per set. At Missouri, Caffey was an SEC All-Freshman honoree in her first season of competition in 2017 after ranking fifth in the SEC with 130 total blocks.

The Chicago native starred for powerhouse Mother McAuley High School before her collegiate career, earning Under Armour All-America honorable mention after her 2015-16 senior season as well as Daily Southtown - Chicago Tribune Player of the Year accolades. She helped Mother McAuley win the 2013 Illinois state championship and garnered national attention after being named to USA Volleyball's Women's Junior National A2 Team. On the club circuit with Michio Chicago Volleyball Academy, earned all-tournament honors at the 2016 Asics Challenge and MVP honors at the 2015 Blenbard East 24th Annual Tournament.

Caffey is the sixth Mojo signee for the 2026 season, joining outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, middle blocker McKenna Vicini, setters Marlie Monserez and August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Player Details

Name: Kayla Caffey

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: November 25, 1997

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Country: United States

College: Texas (Missouri, Nebraska)







