Rise Bolster Frontline with Middle Blocker Leah Meyer

August 12, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Middle Blocker Leah Meyer

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: RC Cannes) Middle Blocker Leah Meyer(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: RC Cannes)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have signed 6-foot-3 middle blocker Leah Meyer for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season, adding a proven force to the team's frontcourt. Meyer enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Duke and Kentucky and brings five years of professional experience competing at the highest levels in France and Romania.

"Leah is a fast, dynamic middle who brings an exciting presence on both sides of the net," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "She combines quick feet and great movement to be a constant threat in our attack, while also providing a strong, reliable block defensively. Given her outstanding collegiate career and valuable professional experience gained overseas, we believe she'll be a tremendous addition to our team this season."

Meyer most recently played in France for Levallois Paris Saint-Cloud during the 2024-25 season, helping the team capture the French Saforelle Power 6 title. The year prior, she competed with RC Cannes in 2023-24, guiding the club to a French Supercup runner-up finish. She also spent three seasons in Romania with CSM Târgoviște, earning podium finishes in both the Romanian League and Romanian Cup.

A native of Lancaster, New York, Meyer played collegiately at Duke University (2015-18) and the University of Kentucky (2019). She tallied 1,153 kills, 580 blocks, and 1,507 points over her NCAA career, helping her teams to an 81-42 (.659) combined record. At Duke, she was a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection (2016, 2018) and earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors in 2015. In her lone season at Kentucky, Meyer helped the Wildcats to a 25-7 record, an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 berth, and received AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors.

Three weeks ago, Meyer was named an assistant coach and director of volleyball operations at the University at Buffalo, adding a coaching perspective to her already extensive volleyball résumé.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.