San Diego Mojo Adds Trio of Players for 2026 MLV Season

August 12, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress announced the signing of three players for the 2026 season on Tuesday with the additions of setter Marlie Monserez and middle blockers Kayla Caffey and McKenna Vicini.

Monserez, a two-time PVF All-League selection, arrives in San Diego after leading the highly efficient offense of the Atlanta Vibe for two seasons. She posted stellar marks in 2025, earning All-League Second Team honors after ranking third in the league with 998 assists and 10.62 assists per game, and helping Khori Louis lead the league in hitting percentage (.359) and finish second in kill percentage (44.9%). Her 998 assists marked the fifth-most in a season in league history. For the year, Monserez appeared in 25 matches and 94 sets, tallying 87 points with 61 kills, 10 service aces and 16 blocks, while adding 282 digs. She registered six games of at least 50 sets, including a 60-set performance against Indy (2/16), and five matches of at least 15 digs, highlighted by a 22-dig outing versus Indy (3/3).

In 2024, Monserez collected All-League Second Team accolades after guiding Atlanta to the first regular-season championship in league history. Her 10.6 assists per set ranked third among all players in the league, and two of her teammates finished with hitting percentages ranked in the top 10 in the league. Behind Monserez, the Vibe finished the season with a league-best 37% kill percentage and a .242 hitting percentage.

Caffey appeared in 25 matches (23 starts) and 82 sets for the Omaha Supernovas, helping the squad to a league-best 21-7 record and the top seed for the PVF Championships. She established career highs with 111 kills (.294), 44 blocks and 18 service aces, while contributing 38 digs and three assists. Her 18 service aces and 0.22 aces per set were the sixth-most in the league, while her 40.8 percent kill percentage was the eighth highest and her .294 hitting percentage was 10th. Caffey tallied eight matches of at least three blocks, including five outings with five.

Prior to arriving in Omaha, Caffey played in 19 matches (17 starts) and 65 sets for the Grand Rapids Rise in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, recording 81 kills (.293), 39 digs, 37 blocks, four aces, and four assists. She has a season-high 15 points and six blocks in a five-set win against Vegas (4/13). In the PVF Championships, she posted a season-best 10 kills (.381) in a five-set playoff semifinal victory over top-seeded Atlanta to help lead the Rise to the championship match.

Vicini previously played for Childress at Stanford while the latter was an assistant coach for the Cardinal, winning the 2019 NCAA Championship, and the pair were teammates with the Vegas Thrill in 2024. Last season, Vicini helped the Vibe to a 19-9 record and the second seed for the 2025 PVF Championships. She appeared in 26 matches and 98 sets, recording 188 points with 134 kills, six service aces and 48 blocks to 1.92 points per set. Her 48 blocks were the 10th-most in the league, while her 0.49 blocks per set ranked just outside of the top 10. Vicini also dished out 12 assists and had 58 digs.

Before playing in Atlanta, Vicini signed with Vegas as a free agent on April 11, 2024 and made an immediate impact, appearing in 14 sets over the Thrill's final four matches, scoring 21 points with 12 kills, two aces and seven blocks. In a five-set win over Orlando on May 1, she had seven kills on 12 swings for a .580 hitting percentage and posted three blocks and five digs.

All told, San Diego has announced the signing of six players for 2026 season, with Monserez, Caffey and Vicini joining yesterday's announcements of outside hitter Kendra Dahlke, setter August Raskie, and libero Shara Venegas. Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window, and fans can follow every San Diego signing through the Mojo Free Agent Tracker.

Marlie Monserez Details

Pronunciation: mon-sir-AY

Position: Setter

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: November 23, 1999

Hometown: Windermere, Fla.

Country: United States

College: Florida (UCLA)

Kayla Caffey Details

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: November 25, 1997

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Country: United States

College: Texas (Missouri, Nebraska)

McKenna Vicini Details

Pronunciation: vih-CHEEN-ee

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: August 19, 2000

Hometown: Lexington, Ky.

Country: United States

College: Stanford







