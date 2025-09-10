Mojo Set for the Del Mar Wine+Food Festival this Weekend

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







For the second straight year, the San Diego Mojo will be participating in the annual Del Mar Wine+Food Festival, a five-day festival that brings eats and sips from some of the most sought-out SoCal restaurants and California wineries. The festival runs September 10-14 with the Mojo taking part in the Grand Tasting at Surf Sports Park on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14.

The Mojo will have a fan tent on site throughout the weekend where fans can stop by for a chance to win Mojo tickets and prizes. Those in attendance on Saturday will have an opportunity to meet head coach Alisha Glass Childress.

The Del Mar Wine+Food Festival is partnering with Feeding San Diego, an organization that rescues perfectly good food that would otherwise be thrown away and help get it to San Diegans who are facing hunger. A portion of proceeds from Del Mar Wine + Food Festival will be donated to help their efforts.







Major League Volleyball Stories from September 10, 2025

Mojo Set for the Del Mar Wine+Food Festival this Weekend - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.