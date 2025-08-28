San Diego Mojo Hires Melody Nua as Assistant Coach

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo head coach Alisha Glass Childress has announced the hiring of Melody Nua as assistant coach. A former collegiate standout entering her 16th year of coaching, Nua was a member of the Vegas Thrill coaching staff the last two seasons.

"I'm very excited to welcome Melody Nua to the Mojo," Childress said. "With her experience in this league and deep volleyball knowledge, she will be a tremendous addition to the staff. Our players, organization, and community will all benefit from the expertise and passion she brings."

Nua was a member of the Vegas coaching staff during the first two seasons of league play, where Childress served as the Thrill's starting setter. While in Vegas, Childress earned All-League honors and twice ranked in the top-five in total assists and assist average. Last season, outside hitter Hannah Maddux was fourth in the league in points (419) and points averaged (4.15). In 2024, middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk established a league-season record 50.7 kill percentage, while libero Kylie Murr averaged 4.02 digs to rank second in the league.

"I am beyond grateful to join the San Diego Mojo and excited to coach alongside Coach Childress," Nua said. "It's an incredible opportunity to be back coaching in this league, and I'm eager to pour into these amazing athletes while helping this organization continue to rise and build something truly special here in San Diego."

As an assistant coach at UNLV from 2018-21 under current Missouri head coach Dawn Sullivan, Nua's responsibilities included running the offense and working with the setters, as well as assisting in recruiting efforts and summer camps. She was a recipient of the American Volleyball Coaches Association's 2018 Diversity Award, which provides the opportunity for up-and-coming ethnic minority volleyball coaches.

During the Fall 2021 season, Nua helped the Rebels to the best record in program history with 28 wins, including the 2021 National Invitational Volleyball Championship title. The Rebels led the MW in five statistical categories in 2021, sitting atop the conference in aces per set, assists per set, hitting percentage, kills per set and winning percentage. Meanwhile, they were 32nd or better in all five of those, including sixth in hitting percentage (.298) and seventh in winning percentage (.929). Outside hitter Mariena Hayden, the MW Player of the Year and American Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American, led the country in aces per set and service aces.

UNLV had its best start in program history in the Spring 2021 season (13-0) and tied the longest win streak at 13 matches, capping the successful run with an NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Illinois State. The Rebels were eliminated in the Second Round by the eventual national champion and No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats. Hayden earned the program's first conference player of the year honor and was the second Rebel to be named to an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American and AVCA Pacific South All-Region Team selection.

In four years on the Rebel sideline, Nua helped the program amass a total of 83 wins and four-straight trips to the postseason, participating in the 2020 NCAA Volleyball Championship and the 2018, 2019 and 2021 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Nua was part of the fastest coaching staff in program history to reach 50 wins, doing so in 73 matches during the 2018 to 2020-21 seasons. The 43 victories during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns were the most in a two-year span for any coaching staff at UNLV.

Before serving on the coaching staff at UNLV, Nua served as the director of volleyball operations at Loyola Marymount. At LMU, she helped coordinate travel, managed the team's social media accounts and helped scouts when needed.

Nua began her coaching at the club and high school level. From 2010-12, her teams at Desert Elite Volleyball Club in Las Vegas combined for a 45-4 overall record. The Long Beach, Calif., native moved back to the Golden State and coached Los Alamitos High School's junior varsity squad in 2012-13 to a pair of top two finishes in Sunset League play. From 2014-16, she served as the head coach at Valley Christian High School (Cerritos) and led the team to a league title in 2016.

She has also been associated with the Seal Beach Volleyball Club, coaching two teams per season from 2012 to 2017. In 2017, her 12-1 Division 2 team finished ninth overall in the Southern Cal region, while her 16-1 team qualified first in the U.S. and finished third in Chicago at the Windy City qualifier. During the 2015-16 season, her 16-1 squad took third in the Southern Cal region and earned a bid to the USA Nationals in the open division with a fifth-place showing, while her 18-1 team finished in Division 2 and 13th at AAU.

Nua began her career at the collegiate level in 2013 when she joined Golden West College's indoor and beach coaching staffs. At the Huntington Beach institution, she helped the indoor squad to a 41-20 overall mark with one trip to the state semifinals. In beach competition, the 2016 team won the Orange Empire Conference after two straight years of second-place finishes. The 2014 and 2015 teams concluded their seasons in third place at the state finals.

During her collegiate playing career, Nua was a four-year letterwinner at UNLV and the Rebels' starting setter from 2005-08, helping the team to a 2007 Mountain West Championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance. She was a two-time All-Mountain West Team performer (2007, 2008) and was selected to the MW's 2007 All-Tournament Team. She etched her name in UNLV's career record book in five different categories, including first in assists (4,797) and fourth in both matches played (120) and sets played (442). Additionally, she owns two of the best single-season performances in assists, as she ranks second and third with 1,433 in 2007 and 1,372 in 2005.

Name: Melody Nua

Pronunciation: NEW-uh

Born: November 27, 1987

Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.

Education: UNLV, 2009 (Kinesiology)

2010-12: Coach, Desert Elite Volleyball Club

2012-13: Junior Varsity Coach, Los Alamitos High School

2012-17: Coach, Seal Beach Volleyball Club

2013-16: Assistant Coach (indoor/beach), Golden West College

2014-15: Head Coach, Valley Christian High School (Cerritos)

2017: Director of Volleyball Operations, Loyola Marymount

2018-21: Assistant Coach and Offensive Coordinator, UNLV

2021-present: Co-Director, Player and Coach Development, Vegas Aces Volleyball Club

