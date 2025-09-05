MLV Dallas Names Shannon Winzer as Inaugural Head Coach
Published on September 4, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Dallas News Release
DALLAS - MLV Dallas, the professional women's volleyball team making its debut in January 2026, has named Shannon Winzer as the team's first head coach. Winzer, who most recently served as Head Coach of Canada's Women's National Volleyball Team (2021-2024), brings a wealth of international experience and a strong record of success to North Texas as the franchise prepares to kick off its inaugural season.
"We are building a world-class franchise in Dallas and Shannon Winzer's top level international experience and track record are a perfect fit," said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of MLV Dallas. "Shannon embodies everything we want in a leader-competitive excellence, player development, and a passion for growing the game. She is the right person to set the tone for MLV Dallas on and off the court."
Winzer guided Canada's national team through multiple Olympic cycles and has been recognized for her ability to develop and inspire elite athletes and build winning teams. Canada climbed from World No. 18 to a program-best World No. 8, delivered its best-ever VNL finish in 2024, and produced a historic performance at the 2022 World Championships.
She was Head Coach of the Australian Women's National Team and led the Volleyball Australia Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport (2016-2019). Her coaching career in Australia also included roles as Assistant Coach for the Senior National Team, Head Coach of the U23 National Team, and Head Coach of the Melbourne University Blues, guiding them to four consecutive national titles.
Winzer will begin assembling her coaching staff and working with MLV Dallas leadership on player development ahead of the team's first training camp in December.
"I am thrilled to be joining MLV Dallas and to help shape the foundation of this franchise," said Winzer. "Dallas is a city that loves its sports, and I can't wait to build a team that reflects that same energy and spirit. Our players will inspire the next generation of athletes and fans while competing-and winning-at the highest level of professional volleyball."
The head coach announcement marks another major milestone for MLV Dallas as it works towards the MLV season kick off in January 2026. MLV Dallas joins one of the nation's most dynamic sports markets, with a mission to elevate women's professional volleyball and create new opportunities for athletes, fans, and the community.
The current Dallas roster:
Karson Bacon, Middle Blocker
Kaylee Cox, Outside Hitter
Celia Cullen, Setter
Geli Cyr, Outside Hitter
Kaitlyn Hord, Middle Blocker
Willow Johnson, Opposite Hitter
Natalia Valentin-Anderson, Setter
Sofia Maldonado Diaz, Outside Hitter
Isabel Martin, Outside Hitter
Caroline Meuth, Outside Hitter
Kylie Murr, Libero
Kelsie Payne, Opposite Hitter
Layne Van Buskirk, Middle Blocker
MLV Dallas plans to announce the official team name, the franchise's home venue and the 2026 game schedule over the next few months. Career Highlights - Shannon Winzer
Head Coach, Canada Women's National Team (2021-2024); NextGen & Assistant Coach (2019-2020)
Guided Canada in VNL, World Championships, and NORCECA competitions
Elevated Canada to World No. 8 (program best); best-ever VNL finish (2024); historic 2022 Worlds performance
Founded Canada's National Excellence Program; implemented nationwide talent ID & athlete monitoring
Head Coach, Australia Women's National Team; led Volleyball Australia Centre of Excellence at AIS (2016-2019)
Assistant Coach, Australia Senior NT; Head Coach, Australia U23 NT
Head Coach, Melbourne University Blues - four straight national titles
General Secretary, FIVB Coaches Commission
