Dallas Pulse Reveals Name and Logo Ahead of Major League Volleyball Debut

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - MLV Dallas embarks on a bold new chapter as the team officially becomes Dallas Pulse, revealing its dynamic new logo and confirming Comerica Center in Frisco as its home court. The announcement marks an exciting milestone as North Texas' first women's professional volleyball team prepares to debut in the upcoming 2026 season.

"North Texas is one of the most passionate and competitive volleyball markets in the country," said Grady Raskin, President and CEO of Dallas Pulse. "Our name represents the heart of the city and the tempo of the game. We are bringing world-class volleyball to Dallas-Fort Worth - not only for the dedicated fans who already love the sport, but also for those who are about to experience just how thrilling and dynamic professional volleyball can be."

Dallas-Fort Worth has long been a powerhouse for volleyball, producing elite athletes through nationally recognized club programs, championship high school teams and leading collegiate programs. Dallas Pulse brings to this thriving community and its fans and supporters a major league professional team to call their own.

Dallas Pulse joins Major League Volleyball's mission to elevate women's sports and deliver a fast-paced, fan-first professional sports experience. According to Deloitte's 2025 Women in Sport report, women's professional leagues are projected to surpass $2 billion in global revenue by 2026 - spotlighting the rapid growth and investment momentum across the industry.

Deposits for season ticket holders will be available on the Dallas Pulse website beginning October 16 for home games at Comerica Center in Frisco.

The ownership group of Dallas Pulse features North Texas business leaders and entrepreneurs, including several women owners, united by a shared commitment to empowering female athletes and expanding opportunities in professional sports.

Future announcements for Dallas Pulse include the 2026 season schedule and the date of the first collegiate draft for the team, which will bring additional top volleyball talent to North Texas.







