Multi-Year Extension for Coach Banwarth

Published on October 16, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe are proud to announce a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Kayla Banwarth, following a highly successful 2025 season. Banwarth, named the league's Coach of the Year in her first season, will continue leading the Vibe into the future as the team builds on its championship-caliber foundation.

In her first season with Atlanta, Banwarth guided the Vibe to a 19-9 regular season record, finishing the regular season in second place and earning a spot in the playoffs for the second time in two years. Her leadership was instrumental in orchestrating an MLV-record 13-game winning streak during the second half of the season, a run that solidified the Vibe as one of the league's most dominant forces.

"Kayla provides a championship mentality from the top down," said Atlanta Vibe owner Colleen Craig. "Her competitive fire, incredible volleyball IQ, and ability to inspire excellence set the stage to bring the championship home to Atlanta. We couldn't be more excited about the future of the team under her leadership."

Under Banwarth's direction, the Vibe ranked among the top three in seven major statistical categories across the league:

First in total aces, compiling 129 and averaging 1.14 aces per set

First in digs, with 1,951 total and an average of 17.27 digs per set

Second in kill percentage (.367), with a total of 1,541 team kills

Second in total points, amassing 1,925 on the season

Third in assists, totaling 1,466 and averaging 12.97 assists per set

Third in hitting efficiency (.240)

"I'm incredibly grateful to continue this journey with the Atlanta Vibe," said Banwarth. "This team has heart, grit, and a hunger to win. The support from ownership, staff, and our fans has been phenomenal, and I'm excited to keep building something special here in Atlanta."

Banwarth will continue shaping the Vibe's match strategy alongside Assistant Coaches Laura "Bird" Kuhn and Beau Lawler, as the team prepares for the 2026 MLV season. Her extension signals the Vibe's commitment to long-term excellence and a championship vision rooted in leadership, culture, and performance.







